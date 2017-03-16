WWE News: AJ Styles Did Not Really Get Fired, Because Pro-Wrestling Is Scripted

Many people are talking about AJ Styles’ attack on WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, as it was devastating and resulted in SmackDown Live GM Daniel Bryan firing Styles, but that things are not exactly what they seem. There have been times in the history of WWE that things were not quite black and white, as they love to make sure grey is used to surprise and shock. WWE is PG now, so the era of doing such things is gone.

That does not mean WWE does not try to do these things off and on, especially when it concerns a top star. This is especially true when it comes to a McMahon. AJ Styles has been frustrated as of late due to the fact that it seemed he had to jump through hoops to get his one on one rematch for the WWE Championship. He rightfully should have gotten it according to most fans. However, due to the fact that he felt cheated he decided to take things into his own hands and attacked Shane.

AJ Styles is known by many wrestling fans as the best wrestler on the planet today. As a character in WWE, he knows how good he is and WWE makes sure to point this out through JBL on WWE SmackDown Live commentary. He feels like he is untouchable in WWE, as the character of AJ Styles is that of a man who is excellent and knows it. Due to this knowledge, he feels he can do what he wants and get away with it.

This is why he attacked Shane McMahon, as he felt he was the man who cost him everything. In all actuality, Daniel Bryan storyline wise is the one who actually cost AJ Styles and this was made clear on the show this past Tuesday. The attack on Shane McMahon was so brutal looking that Bryan decided to “fire” AJ Styles from WWE SmackDown Live. Keep in mind, AJ Styles was not fired from the WWE but rather from the blue brand.

Of course, this is all a storyline. WWE would never fire a man for playing a character that did something he was scripted to do. Well, unless his name is Muhammad Hassan, but that is a story for another time. Many fans have all assumed that WWE actually fired a man and that AJ Styles really hurt Shane McMahon. None of this is true as Shane is perfectly fine and Styles still works for WWE on the blue brand.

According to the storyline idea, Shane will supposedly hire AJ Styles back so that he can work with him in a match at WrestleMania 33. He challenged Styles at the end of SmackDown Live, as he came out and said “AJ Styles says he does not have an opponent for WrestleMania, he does now.” Basically he was pointing to himself. The problem was that Bryan did “fire” AJ earlier that night due to the attack on the Commissioner. This is why McMahon would have to hire AJ back.

Of course, they could always bring his job into the storyline. It has been rumored for months that Shane McMahon would be leaving WWE after WrestleMania 33. If this is true, WWE could always add the stipulation to the match involving both men that the loser would leave the blue brand. AJ Styles would get his job back and Shane leaves the WWE. Meanwhile, if Shane McMahon wins he remains on the show as Commissioner and Styles could go to WWE RAW.

The reason why WWE RAW would be a bad destination is due to their stacked roster. It is well known that RAW has far too many stars on their show with relatively small amounts of time to use them all, despite the show being three hours long. AJ Styles has ruled WWE SmackDown Live since the first day. Going to RAW would be a tough hit for him as he would have to start all over. However, it has been rumored for months that AJ Styles may go to RAW in the WWE Draft.

Therefore, either man could truly win this match. Regardless, it is clear that AJ Styles is not actually fired from the WWE. It is all part of a story. Pro-Wrestling is known for being scripted, and this had been quite open for decades. Some seem to not realize this still, which is why many are under the impression AJ Styles committed a crime by attacking his storyline boss. This has become such a growing problem that social media has continued to wonder if it was true.

This is of course the same show that saw Randy Orton burn down Bray Wyatt’s house a few weeks ago, which resulted in no punishment from the law or WWE. It is also the same show that saw Baron Corbin nearly kill Dean Ambrose with a forklift last week. That said, it is safe to say that WWE makes it obvious that what they do is “sports entertainment.” However, there are many who do not realize this and that has led to several people wondering if what happened with AJ Styles was real or not. It wasn’t.

