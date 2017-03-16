‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Patrika Darbo Teases Nancy’s Return

Days Of Our Lives fans know that characters leave, but sometimes come back. Even though Patrika Darbo used to be a regular on the NBC soap opera years ago, she wasn’t seen in Salem for quite a long time. Recently, the character of Nancy returned, but only for a short time. Viewers that would love to see Nancy again are in luck. The actress confirmed that she filmed a few scenes and revealed when fans will see Nancy again.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Last time Patrika Darbo was seen on Days Of Our Lives, she was taking care of baby Holly while Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) was in a coma. Even though Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is the biological mother, Nancy agreed to keep Chloe’s secret. She went a step further by keeping Nicole and Holly apart. She planned to take the baby away from Salem in order to honor Chloe’s wishes.

Once Chloe woke up, she kept up the ruse. However, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) suspected Holly was Nicole’s baby. While the two men had different methods to reveal the truth, it was Brady who got Chloe to confess. He didn’t use threats and didn’t play dirty. Due to Brady and Chloe having a history together, he knew how to get Bjorlin’s character to tell the truth.

A lot has happened since then. Chloe was awarded custody of Holly by a judge, Deimos lost the woman he loved, and Nicole kidnapped the little girl. While Chloe is in Salem, Brady is helping Nicole start a new life with her baby girl. Since Deimos can’t have Nicole back, he has turned into a threat and could ruin Nicole’s plans. Meanwhile, Nancy has disappeared, presumably returning to her own home outside of Salem.

In real life, Patrika Darbo has won a role as Shirley Spectra on The Bold And The Beautiful. Just because she is in a different soap opera doesn’t mean Nancy is gone forever. It turns out that viewers will see Nancy return in June, according to SoapHub‘s interview with the actress.

“Because I committed to [some upcoming Days Of Our Lives shows before being cast on The Bold And The Beautiful], Brad [Bell, B&B‘s executive producer] let me finish them.”

Since DOOL films scenes months in advance, Nancy’s lines were written by the former writing team. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, executive producer Ken Corday revealed that Ron Carlivati has taken over as head writer.

Speaking of Chloe and Nicole’s baby storyline, Darbo gave a hint of what to expect when Nancy returns to Salem.

“When I came back in 2013, Nancy took Parker to Rio, so she’s always doing something nice to protect Chloe. She loves Holly, too. Part of her wants to do the right thing. She also wants to protect her child.”

With the news that Arianne Zucker quit Days Of Our Lives, fans are hoping that Nicole Walker will eventually get custody of her daughter. Her contract ends in April, which means that she will say farewell in late summer or early fall. Based on Patrika confirming Nancy returns in June, that seems to imply that the baby story won’t be over for at least a few more months. The soap opera has a history of dragging certain plots out for too long. Abigail’s (Marci Miller) return to Salem and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) not knowing his wife was alive is an example of this. Hopefully, Nicole can have a happy ending sooner rather than later.

What do you think will happen with Nicole, Chloe, Nancy, and Holly when Patrika Darbo returns to Days Of Our Lives in June 2017?

