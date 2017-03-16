WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, & John Cena Are ‘WrestleMania 33’ Favorites

As the WWE pay-per-view WrestleMania 33 is rapidly approaching, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and The Miz are among favorites for the big event. All three of these superstars were booked for their respective matches over just the past week of Raw and SmackDown. While none of these wrestling stars are competing for championships, a win on “the grandest stage of them all” could certainly help push them towards something bigger in the future. In the case of Roman Reigns, it could really help propel his career in a major way.

According to ProWrestling.net, a large portion of the WrestleMania 33 card has come together now, with a total of 10 matches confirmed. Several of the matches just added came from this past week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live. One match was set up early in the night as The Miz and Maryse continued to berate John Cena and Nikki Bella on an episode of MizTV. After a good number of insults and Maryse claiming she would expose Nikki for exactly what she is, Cena and Nikki arrived out to the ring to throw down.

The Miz and Maryse wanted nothing to do with them, but General Manager Daniel Bryan arrived out to announce that since he can’t personally put his hands on Miz; he’d set up a WrestleMania match. Thus, John Cena and Nikki Bella will face The Miz and Maryse in tag team action on April 2 at Orlando.

Also on SmackDown, AJ Styles decided to take things to another level in terms of his frustration over not having a WrestleMania match yet. He waited for the Commissioner Shane McMahon to get to the backstage garage area and then ambushed him after he left his car. After a serious beatdown, Styles threw Shane face first into the back door window of a parked car and left him laid out on the concrete.

Later in the show, Shane managed to stagger out into the arena with a microphone to let AJ know he now has a match for WWE’s WrestleMania 33. Most fans and wrestling writers have taken that to mean Shane is going to fight Styles at Mania, although that could always change. There are a good number of fans who might be hoping it’s a swerve that Shane never announced he was Styles’ opponent on SmackDown Live and instead he’ll introduce a new competitor, but that may be wishful thinking from the WWE Universe.

Monday Night Raw also added several matches to the card including the tag team match seeming to be made into a Triple Threat match and Roman Reigns announcing that he was going to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The latter of these matches is a big one, as most fans know that “The Deadman” does extremely well when he’s wrestling at the “Showcase of the Immortals.” Only one man has defeated him at WrestleMania – Brock Lesnar, so Roman Reigns is going up against some serious stats in favor of his opponent.

However, when it comes to the latest betting odds, Reigns is already considered a favorite to capture the win over Undertaker at Mania. It’s expected that this will be another attempt to give Reigns that big push to get him more popular with fans. Having him defeat someone of Taker’s status may or may not be the way to do it, but it’s also being said that Taker wants to pass the torch to Reigns. Some fans would probably prefer to see Reigns go heel in this situation, but that remains to be seen.

The WWE Leaks website reported that Reigns is a 4 to 7 favorite to defeat Undertaker, who is a 5 to 4 underdog. In addition, Shane McMahon is listed as a 15 to 8 underdog, while AJ Styles is a 4 to 11 favorite to win the match. There are plenty of fans upset about both situations, as Reigns is certainly not over with a good majority of the WWE Universe, and Styles is regarded as a talent deserving of a more high profile match at WrestleMania.

These odds, as well as for other matches including John Cena and Nikki Bella’s match are listed via Irish sports book Paddy Power. Right now, the “super face” team of Cena and Nikki have been boosted to the role of favorites. The current odds have them at 8 to 15 to win, with The Miz and Maryse as 5 to 4 underdogs.

Expectations are that this gives Cena and Nikki a big WrestleMania moment together where they finally compete together at a huge event and get the win. Not only that but those continuing rumors that Cena will propose to Nikki on “the grandest stage of them all” also come into play in a made for reality TV sort of moment. It will be a sort of storybook ending as Cena is expected to take some more time away from the wrestling ring and Nikki may do the same, hanging up her wrestling gear for a while to focus on other endeavors.

Wrestling fans, how do you feel about these latest matches involving Reigns vs. Undertaker, Styles vs. Shane, and the mixed tag team match? Should the winners be booked differently than what the odds are suggesting?

[Featured Image by WWE]