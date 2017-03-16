Mischa Barton Breaks Down: ‘This Is My Absolute Worst Fear’

Mischa Barton nearly broke down when she spoke out about her revenge porn case on Wednesday, March 15. She has since hired an attorney and took legal action to block the release of an alleged intimate video and nude photos secretly taken behind her back by an ex-boyfriend.

The 31-year-old appeared with her lawyer Lisa Bloom to address a temporary restraining order that prevents her former boyfriend Jon Zacharias and another man from selling or releasing her nude photos. In the court papers, obtained by the Daily News, Barton alleged Zacharias, 30, recorded her having sex with him and taking a shower while they dated in October 2016.

Mischa also revealed she dated a man named Adam Shaw, 39, who told her that his pal Jon “was bragging about having the intimate photos and videos,” according to a statement released on Tuesday. The O.C. alum said that Adam, who she’s no longer dating, took the images and video from Jon’s computer. Mischa held the emotional press conference to discuss the release of the content without her consent.

“This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone that I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hiding cameras,” Barton said on Wednesday morning inside Bloom’s Los Angeles office.

“And then I learned something even worse, that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

Bloom first initiated contact with Barton on Monday evening. They then went to court the following day to file court orders against her ex-boyfriend and his “agents” who have been helping him spread the revenge porn. The court orders block the sale, distribution, and releasing of the alleged photos or videos.

“Because Ms. Barton had dated him, we contended that she had protected under California’s laws against domestic violence, which prohibit all forms of abuse by a former intimate partner,” Bloom stated. “We consider this to be a form of domestic violence.”

In addition to her claim that she was filmed without her consent, Mischa added that the sex tape was being shopped to a number of online adult entertainment companies. Apparently, Mischa is seen wearing just a gray hooded sweatshirt in the video, having sex with a dark-haired man wearing a black T-shirt.

“I learned something even worse, that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public,” she said. “No woman should have to go through this.”

According to Daily Mail, the tape has been shopped around for upwards of $500,000. Three adult video companies were expected to release the footage. Hollywood sex tape peddler Kevin Blatt claims that a third-party came to him with the actress’ alleged sex tape. He also admitted that he voluntarily watched the NSFW footage.

“The tape is being shopped around porn valley, the asking price is $500,000. I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com, and RedTube.com have reviewed it and they’re all seriously considering the offer. I’ve seen stills from the video, it’s clearly Mischa in my opinion. She’s seen performing a sex act on a guy and can be seen having sex in various positions.”

These statements come just weeks after Barton was hospitalized after police responded to the calls of the actress ranting and hanging over a fence outside a West Hollywood apartment complex in the early hours of the morning. Barton later claimed that she was drugged by one of her friends while celebrating her 31st birthday the night before.

She also was in a minor accident when she backed a U-Haul truck van into the same apartment complex she was moving out of. Mischa has been trying to put her troubling past behind her. Those close to her are concerned about her emotionally stability if the sex tape or photos surface.

“This is the last thing Mischa needs,” a source told Daily Mail.

“Her name has been dragged through the mud enough times, she doesn’t need a sex scandal right now.”

[Featured Image by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]