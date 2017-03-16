‘New Girl’ Star Hannah Simone Chased Down: Actress Confused For Kim Kardashian

New Girl star Hannah Simone recalled a scary time when she was chased down by paparazzi. She was confused for reality star Kim Kardashian.

She opened up about the experience in an interview with The Wrap. The scary incident occurred months after she moved to Los Angeles from Toronto, Canada. Paparazzi swarmed her, thinking that she was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“I do remember when I first moved to L.A. – I don’t know when that was – eight or nine years ago, I was coming out of a restaurant and I had my bangs and a high ponytail. And I guess Kim Kardashian had just cut bangs – and I just moved to L.A. from Toronto,” Hannah Simone said.

“I’m just walking down the street. And all of a sudden, this herd of paparazzi are screaming, ‘Kim!’ and started chasing me down the road,” she continued.

“I didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know who Kim was. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Hannah Simone didn’t know they were talking about the Kim Kardashian. She said she never met the star in her life. It doesn’t seem like she’s even a fan of Kardashian’s reality show. According to Fox News, Simone admitted that she loves “watching survival competition shows set in exotic and incredible locations.”

Simone, who plays Cece Parekh on the Fox Comedy, said a friend who noticed what was going on had to explain the paparazzi’s mistake to her. The two do look strikingly similar with their dark hair, similar features, and slim noses. But, Simone and Kardashian couldn’t be any more different from another.

“It was only a friend of mine who was down the road who was like, ‘They think you’re Kim Kardashian,’ I was like – what the heck? So that’s the closest I’ve ever gotten to a Kardashian is being mistaken for one.”

Simone is currently working on the film Why We’re Killing Gunther, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Taran Killam from Saturday Night Live. The film is currently in post-production and set for release in 2017. She’s also the star of Fox’s latest reality show, Kicking and Screaming, and she admits that she has a hard time surviving in the wild jungles of Fiji.

On the new show, Simone said the show pairs 10 survivalists with 10 city dwellers who never go camping, let alone rough it. The new show is said to be a mix between Survivor and Fear Factor. The eight-episode series shows the pairs taking on challenges from battling hunger to battling extreme weather conditions.

Simone revealed that her contract said she would have “a bed and show” to return to after the month-long shoot in Fiji. Still, she told The Wrap that having a warm bed each night didn’t make it easy on her.

“I was still out there,” she said.

“We’d have to drive two hours deep into the jungle, and then you’re there every day, all day, for over a month. So I was covered in bites, and still had my own experience that you had to go through.”

“As the show goes on, I think it got harder for them to watch me at the end of the day get into a van and be like, ‘I’m leaving now,'” Simone said.

“And they had to keep going back into this dirty, intense, crazy jungle.”

The British-Canadian actress’ resume doesn’t just include Kicking and Screaming and The New Girl. She also worked as a VJ for Much Music from 2006 to 2008. Still, this is the strangest gig that she has booked yet.

“I’ve had such an odd life, there’s no other way to put it,” she said about her career path.

Kicking and Screaming premiered on March 9 on Fox. Meanwhile, New Girl airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

[Featured Images by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images and John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle]