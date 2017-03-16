Watch India Vs. Australia Cricket Live Stream: 3rd Test, Start Time, Preview

With their four-match Test series deadlocked at 1-1, the India and Australia national cricket teams will play their third Test starting Thursday, with a live stream from JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, India. But after the controversy that followed the second Test match between the two countries, the third Test is already embroiled in more controversy.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third India vs. Australia Test match, scroll down this page for streaming information. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 a.m. India Standard Time at JSCA International Stadium on Thursday, March 16. In Australia, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Time, noon Western Time.

Cricket fans in the United States can watch the live stream starting at midnight the previous night Eastern Daylight Time, 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, Pacific Time.

When the Australian cricketers arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday and took a look at the pitch, they immediately suspected that the surface had been deliberately crafted to favor India’s soon attack — and frustrate Australia’s usually intimidating pacers.

The pitch for the first Test in Pune was rated “poor” by the International Cricket Council, but it certainly did not favor the home side as Australia crushed their hosts by 333 runs. But the second Test in Bengalaru was a different story, as India dispatched Australia inside of three days, with a 75-run win.

That pitch was rated as “below average,” due to an irregular bouncing pattern that appeared to favor the Indian “spin twins” of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja — who are now rated as the co-Number One Test bowlers in the world.

For Fans in India, Here’s How To Watch a Live Stream of India vs. Australia

HotStar Sports will stream the Third Test match between India and for viewers inside of India only. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the line, “IND VSAUS, 3RD TEST.” HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans a pair of ways to watch the live stream: a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial but will require registration. And then, there’s a free option which allows anyone in India to stream the match on a five-minute delay, but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which will appear after clicking “live” as described above.

Watch a Live Stream of the Third Test in Australia

Fox Sports in Australia carries the India vs. Australia Test series. The live stream will not be available to viewers outside of Australia. Within the country, the Ranchi Test match will be available to watch live online at the Foxtel Go site at this link, or by downloading the Foxtel Go app for mobile devices inside of Australia.

Live Stream the Third Test in the United States

To view the India vs. Australia third Test of the four-match series live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the third India vs. Australia Test match for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

Watch a preview of the Third India vs. Australia Test match in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Third test — which is the landmark 800th Test for Australia. Note that Australia will be missing both Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh, who have returned to Australia with injuries.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Steve O’Keefe, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Pat Cummins.

