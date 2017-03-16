Arianne Zucker Says She Might Get A ‘Normal’ Job After ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Arianne Zucker is leaving Days Of Our Lives after playing the role of Nicole Walker for several years. The news shocked soap opera fans, but are supportive of her decision. Even though she already has plans to be in a movie, she has a backup plan and is not against getting a “normal” job to help support her daughter.

According to an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Zucker spoke about her plans after leaving the NBC soap opera. She shared the news that she has already booked a movie. However, her goal isn’t to be a star, but to work and provide for her 7-year-old daughter, Isabella.

“My contract is up on April 27. I am being pitched as we speak with my new agency/manager. I booked a movie. I am just ready to fly. I am ready to work. It’s not being a star, it’s working. I’ll probably get a ‘normal’ job, so anyone who lives out in L.A. might be like, ‘Aren’t you …?’ Yup. I have a kid. As parents, you have to do what you have to do. There is no shame in earning money, I will tell you that.”

Even though Arianne’s contract ends next month, Days Of Our Lives fans will still see her on television for a while. This is because the soap opera tapes several months in advance. Zucker’s final scene as Nicole Walker will probably air in either late summer or early fall 2017.

For those interested in her upcoming movie, it is called Shattered and plays the role of Maureen. It also stars Molly Burnett, who played Melanie on Days Of Our Lives. The plot summary was posted on IMDB for those that are interested in the project.

“Shattered is a story based on true events about family betrayal, love lost, and a dark destructive secret that swirls around a high-powered political family in the Deep South. Kate Stenson dreams of an enviable life as the quintessential Southern Belle. She marries Ken Burnett, the son of the town’s powerful Mayor – a controlling father who will do anything to protect his position. Kate has two children with Ken – a biological daughter, and an adopted son, named Logan. But Kate’s seemingly perfect lifestyle begins to fray at the edges as she discovers that Logan suffers from severe mental health issues. Kate’s journey to uncover the true story of Logan’s past reveals a dark secret that can destroy the entire Burnett legacy. As Kate investigates – with the aid of a new friend – to unmask the history behind Logan’s illness, these unimaginable family secrets surface, putting her in unforeseen danger.”

The actress also spoke about her decision to leave DOOL. It turns out that Zucker considered exiting Salem once before. Two years ago, Arianne thought about giving it up. At the time, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be in front of the cameras. However, now the soap opera star knows she loves acting. Even though she has a wonderful job, Zucker wanted to have a backup plan. As everyone knows, it is always important to have one because life is uncertain. Once somebody becomes a parent, then that becomes even more important.

“I’m [coughs] in my 40s, but I still have dreams, so why not live them? As scary as it is, and respectfully, I know there are a thousand girls who would take my job in a second, for me, it is my time to go.”

It isn’t known whether Arianne Zucker will actually get a “normal” job after leaving Days Of Our Lives. However, she is talented, beautiful, and a class act. Chances are that there will be a lot of acting offers coming her way. As long as she is happy and doing what she loves, fans will continue to support and encourage her.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]