Adam Levine Reveals Shock That Blake And Gwen Were Dating, Shares How It Works

Adam Levine has watched Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship from the start. As a coach on The Voice, he saw them together before they started dating and watching them now. ET shared that Adam is speaking out about his thoughts on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and how their relationship just works. Adam was actually the one who was the most surprised by these two starting to date. He didn’t even see it coming at all.

While on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Adam Levine talked about his thoughts on these two and their relationship. Adam said, “If you had told me Gwen Stefani was going to be with Blake Shelton, I would have told you were out of your f**king mind. But it’s so wrong, that it’s right.” Somehow, it does work for them and that part Adam notices. Gwen and Blake come from totally different worlds, but they both have a love for music and now a love for each other. They have been spotted together a lot in LA with her kids and the rumors have been flying that they could be engaged, but if they are, the couple hasn’t revealed the news to their fans yet.

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton still get along great and Adam said that their relationship hasn’t changed, but things on the set of The Voice have changed a bit. This is the first season of the show where Gwen and Blake were actually open about the fact that they were dating and not just friends. Adam Levine shared revealing his thoughts about Gwen and Blake both being there.

“It’s super crazy, you think to yourself — you’re sitting in these chairs, and you’re like, ‘They’re having sex with each other. It’s weird. It’s like a dynamic shift, because you’re just, like, it’s wild.”

Adam also doesn’t see anything wrong with the fact that Blake and Gwen started dating right after they both got divorced. He just thinks that happened to be the time for them that it happened. Adam says you can’t control things like this and he sees it as a “beautiful” thing. It is very obvious that Adam is just fine with the fact that Blake and Gwen are together and make each other happy.

As Billboard shared, Adam Levine still makes fun of Blake Shelton, though. Everyone has seen the two on The Voice with each other. Adam and Maroon 5 were on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he talked a bit about Blake while on the show. Adam made fun of Blake saying, “He lacks very base-level intelligence.” He also teased about the way that Blake says the word “white.” The two are nothing alike, but somehow they have been able to become great friends.

On The Voice this season, the coaches are Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys. They change the coaches a lot on the show, but Blake and Adam are there every single season and don’t seem to have any plans to take a break from the show at all. They get along great, and it shows even though they tease each other constantly.

Are you shocked that Adam Levine didn’t see this relationship coming at all? Do you think that Gwen and Blake are a good match? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss watching all three of them on The Voice on NBC. The blind auditions just ended and it looks like it will be a great season.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]