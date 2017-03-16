Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen On What It’s Really Like To Live Like Them

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen grew up in the spotlight. They became successful after they landed the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House at 6-months-old. They went on to become household names. They even built a brand off their name, the Olsen twins. Now, the ladies are child stars turned fashion designers.

The 30-year-old twins spoke out in a rare interview with Net-a-Porter’s online magazine The Edit. They are able to balance their career with their personal life since they tend to stay out of the spotlight. They have their lifestyle brand, Elizabeth and James, and their high-end line The Row.

Unlike their peers, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have successfully managed to stay off of social media and stay out of the spotlight. They don’t use their face to sell themselves. They don’t even model in photo shoots or glossy editorials. They would rather have their brands speak for itself. Despite their collective net worth, the Olsens insist they love seemingly normal lives.

Mary-Kate is married to French banker Olivier Sarkozy, 47. She likes to focus on having a family when she’s not busy working.

“I have a husband, two step kids, and a life,” she told The Edit.

“I have to go home and cook dinner.”

“I ride horses on the weekends,” she continued.

“You find the thing that helps you relax, and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Meanwhile, Ashley loves to spend time with her boyfriend, financier, and art collector Richard Sachs, 58.

“I have always been a worker,” Ashley said.

“It has taken me a lot to figure out how to take a vacation.”

While the Olsens’ life and style have always been under a microscope, it’s not something that they want to place focus on. You won’t see either Mary-Kate or Ashley giving the duck face or sharing selfies on social media. It has been rumored that the two have secret social media accounts that their fans will never have access to. But, the twins insist that they avoid social media at all costs.

“We don’t dive into that world [of social media]; we don’t have Instagram or Facebook,” said Ashley.

“So we’ve never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered.”

The famous twins stopped acting four years ago, and mostly focus on their fashion empire. They even wanted to strictly speak about their fashion line in the interview rather than their personal lives. Don’t ever expect them to return to the camera anytime soon – even if that means starring in a photo shoot.

“We’re used to being on the other side of the camera and managing the process, so it’s hard for us to do (shoots),” Mary-Kate admitted. “That’s why you have models.”

They were willing to pose for a photo shoot for Net-a-Porter in garments from their Elizabeth and James line. The brand is their high-end luxury line, says Mary-Kate.

“We like to say that Elizabeth and James is the new luxury. It’s the idea that you can still have fashion, great fabrics and great fits at a lower price point.”

The line mostly consists of blazers, ruffled dresses, striped button down shirts, and oversized pants. It’s a combination of both feminine and masculine, according to the twins.

“We talk about the mother and the daughter, the comfortable and sexy, masculine and feminine. It’s a balance of both,” adds Mary-Kate.

Mary-Kate and Ashley aren’t about the trends. They want to make women feel good and look good. It’s all about dressing for yourself and for the moment.

“We just want to help women feel however they want to feel,” says Mary-Kate.

“Every once in a while, we want to change our perfume or our haircut; we want to wear heels or flats. We just like to switch it up. That’s the beauty of clothes.”

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]