Free-To-Play ‘Trove’ MMO Live On PlayStation 4, Get More Experience With PS Plus

After a few months in open beta, Trove is now released officially on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The free-to-play action MMORPG from Trion Worlds features a plethora of voxel environments, 14 character classes, and numerous items to collect to increase players’ Mastery. Not to mention, players can customize their own lots, called cornerstones, and build structures in a Club World in addition to leveling up and finding loot.

On March 14, the console version of Trove left open beta and launched to include the newer Loot Collector, a special Crafting inventory, Vault Clubs, and much more. As a free-to-play title, players on PlayStation 4 can jump into the boxy world without a PlayStation Plus membership, but PS Plus subscribers do receive a few bonuses in Trove.

Players with an active PS Plus subscription earn 20 percent more experience in Trove, and there is a free PS Plus pack available in the PlayStation Store. According to the PlayStation Blog, the free pack contains the Neon Ninja class and the Lunar Ronin costume.

“Grab your friends, hone your blades, and set off for adventure in Trove, the ultimate free-to-play action MMO. Battle the forces of Shadow in realms filled with incredible dungeons and items created by your fellow players. Whether hunting treasure in far-off lands or building realms of your own, it’s never been this good to be square.”

Of course, players on both consoles will notice how the official launch of the game changes the way they collect loot and manage their inventory. The new Loot Collector features a way to reverse the process if a player accidentally destroys something they want to keep. Additionally, as noted on the official website, the new Loot Collector is a tad easier to use letting players break down multiple items at once with just one press of a button.

Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can also benefit from the revamped inventory system. With the introduction of the Crafting inventory, many bag slots are freed up for other items. Crafting materials, currencies, and gems are all held in special inventory tabs that do not utilize item slots at all. Instead, these items are tallied with a numerical value on a list rather than taking up a physical inventory slot. The items still function in the same way when looting them or when used in recipes.

Now, players have much more room for gear, chests, and other items that do not natively go to these special tabs. As the Inquisitr noted, the new inventory allows players to pick up materials freely without worrying about remaining space making it a profound quality-of-life improvement. Some existing items might need to be manually placed in the new Crafting inventory, but any item looted after its introduction should naturally be placed in the new space.

Take an early look at the patch notes for the official Trove Console Launch Patch on March 14th! https://t.co/W2RRUNkjYU pic.twitter.com/9VJDLvQCVy — Trove (@TroveGame) March 9, 2017

The console launch patch also updates the Marketplace, adds more functionality to Clubs, introduced Vault Clubs, and more. Vault Clubs are new to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One giving players another place to store their gear. Since a Club World is a place for a guild to create their own voxel landscapes and store items, Vault Clubs are a simply a place to store items. Players cannot build anything in a Vault Club, but 15 more storage slots are available in normal and officer chests in these worlds. Simple amenities like a Rejuvenation Station and a Loot Collector are available in a Vault Club according to the patch notes on the Trove forums.

Trophies, achievements, and the Dino Tamer class are still on the way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Trove. When the console versions fully catch up to the PC patch cycle, trophy and achievement support will be introduced to the game. The Dino Tamer class will also be added to Trove on consoles when the updates are synced across platforms.

[Featured Image by Trion Worlds]