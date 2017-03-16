Emma Watson & Amanda Seyfried’s Nude Photo Hack: Over 120 Pictures Leaked!

Just 24 hours before the premiere of Beauty and the Beast, a group of hackers has seeded the internet with dozens of intimate images of Emma Watson, the protagonist of the Disney film. The harassment has also hit Amanda Seyfried from The Miserables, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

It is not the first time that Emma Watson, a staunch upholder of feminism, has become a victim of internet pirates. In 2014, she received threats through a website where she was warned that some photos in which she came out naked were going to be released over the internet. “She makes stupid feminist speeches at the UN and now her nudes will be on the internet,” was the warning they gave her. Then it turned out to be fake.

Watson’s lawyers have acknowledged that there were photos stolen a couple of years ago while the actress was trying on clothes with her stylist. They have already taken legal action to prosecute and locate the perpetrators. It will be difficult since the images have been distributed through the dark web, an encrypted form of the web that shields the identity of its users. “They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been alerted and we will not comment further,” the publicist reported.

More than 120 photos of Emma Watson correspond to different clothing tests. In some, the actress is in a bathing suit and bikini, and in others, with dresses in changing rooms and hotel rooms. There are also images in which Ms. Watson is with her friends but what particularly caught the attention of the public is a picture that exposes the actress’s upper. However, her face is not visible in that one so there are only conjectures regarding that one. Among the material is a video in which the wizard of Harry Potter appears completely naked in a bathtub, although her face remained hidden in the whole video.

As far as Amanda Seyfried is concerned, around 22 images have been leaked, far fewer than her friend Emma’s. However, Seyfried’s pictures are much more compromised as she appears naked in the shower, her bed and the bathtub. In some, she is also seen having sex. Reports have pointed out that there will be further leaks of more affected by the hacks.

Emma Watson was blackmailed in 2014 with the diffusion of photographs in which she appeared naked after the first speech that gave by the gender equality as an ambassador for UN Women. Although that threat turned out to be a hoax of a company to get publicity, the actress has admitted to having suffered blackmail and threats.

“The moment I came out and talked about women rights, I was immediately threatened. In less than 12 hours, I received threats,” she said back then. The leak now comes a few days after the female artist who rose to fame as a child for her role in Harry Potter starred in a controversial photo shoot for Vanity Fair.

The precedents in this type of leaks have sentenced their culprits to prison terms. Last month, a hacker was sentenced to nine months in jail for hacking the accounts of some thirty celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence. She was also one of the victims of Ryan Collins, who hacked the iCloud accounts of a hundred famous (Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian…) and was sentenced to 18 months in jail. A 10-year prison sentence was convicted of guilty of filtering the naked images of Scarlett Johansson.

