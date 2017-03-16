Donald Trump Ex Wife Ivana Trump Is Writing A Memoir

To most men, the thought of their former wife writing a memoir is uncomfortable to say the least, but when you are Donald Trump, and your ex wife is Ivana, the mother of your oldest children, it’s beyond anxiety-provoking. Donald left Ivana for his mistress, Marla Maples, but these days, Donald and Ivana reportedly are friends. Ivana Trump is promising that the focus of her book will be her children, but it’s safe to say that Donald Trump is going to want his lawyers to give it a read before it gets published.

But friends are asking if Ivana Trump might not be a bit disappointed that she has not been offered the ambassadorship to the Czech Republic, says the Inquisitr. Ivana was born in Prague, and supposedly put in a not so subtle hint with the man she calls “the Donald” that she wants to top position for Americans in the Czech Republic.

#ivanatrump #dontgetmad #geteverything ???? #whatawoman ???? #клуббывшихжен ❤ A post shared by Золотая???? (@chertovka4you) on Sep 15, 2016 at 8:20pm PDT

PageSix says that Ivana Trump is calling her memoir Raising Trump, and it will primarily focus on children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald, Jr. The book will be out in September, and it’s being published by Gallery Books.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

NY Judge Refuses To Unseal Ivana Trump Donald Trump Divorce…

Ivana Trump Wants Donald To Appoint Her Czech Republic…

Go Inside Ivanka Trump’s New DC Home Just Around The Corner…

Ivanka Trump Stalker Nabbed By Secret Service A Block… – The Inquisitr

Gallery released a statement this week, outlining the subject matter.

“Ivana Trump is writing a story of motherhood, strength and resilience and also will reflect on her childhood in communist Czechoslovakia, her escape from the regime and relocation to New York, her whirlwind romance, and her great success as a businesswoman.”

Gallery says that it is Ivana that deserves the credit for the leaders her children have become.

“As her former husband takes his place as the 45th president of the United States, his children have also been thrust into the media spotlight — but it is Ivana who raised them and proudly instilled in them what she believes to be the most important life lessons: loyalty, honesty, integrity and drive.”

???? #vanessatrump #donaldtrumpjr #ivankatrump #trump #ivanatrump A post shared by Ivanka ???????? (@ivankaiseverything) on Feb 24, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

But what do the three Trump children think of their mother writing a book about them? They are said to be on board. Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. are said to be excited and believe that they were lucky to get the mother they had growing up. The three Trumps say they will also be contributing stories to the book.

But Ivana Trump says that she was not a push-over in order to temper her ex-husband Donald.

“I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now in Raising Trump, along with unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the ‘first sons and daughter’.”

Beautiful couple ❤️ #lifegoals #luckywoman #donaldtrump #ivanatrump A post shared by Donald Trump ❤️???? (@trumpwife) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

But even though Ivana and Donald Trump now seem to get along (Ivana even endorsed Donald for president, referring to him as a feminist, of all things), they weren’t always so chummy post-divorce, as Donald sued Ivana for something she wrote in her romance novel, says Jezebel. This begs the question, if Donald sued Ivana for something she wrote in a work of fiction, when he was a private citizen, what will he do when she publishes her memoir?

In her book, For Love Alone, Ivana Trump strongly modeled the character of Adam after former husband Donald Trump. In one scene, Adam leaves a “smear of semen on the dark silk” lining of a fur coat. Donald Trump sued Ivana Trump for violating their non-disclosure agreement.

Fans will have to wait and see what Donald Trump thinks of Raising Trump as the publication date gets closer.

What do you think of the time of this book by Ivana Trump? If you were Donald Trump, would you be nervous?

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]