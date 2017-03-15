Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Debut Coming Soon? Triple H Drops Big Hint On Twitter

Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE main roster debut has been eagerly-awaited almost since the time he first debuted on NXT. And while the rumors of a debut at WrestleMania 33 may be a bit on the wild side, a new tweet from Triple H suggests that he may, at the very least, be called up to the main roster within the next couple of months or so.

According to a report from WrestleZone, Triple H may have indirectly hinted that two-time NXT Champion and former New Japan Pro Wrestling standout Shinsuke Nakamura will soon be on the WWE main roster, and may debut sometime in the coming months. This hint came when Triple H tweeted an NXT poster advertising the promotion’s appearance at the Download Festival in the United Kingdom, with shows scheduled from June 5 through June 8.

What’s interesting, however, is the absence of Shinsuke Nakamura on the poster. While reigning NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Women’s Champion Asuka, Kassius Ohno, and the members of the Sanity faction are among the wrestlers included in the poster, Shinsuke is nowhere to be found, despite his massive popularity among NXT fans. WrestleZone believes that the fact Nakamura isn’t on the poster is a sign of an imminent main roster call-up.

Still, one has to wonder when that main roster call-up will be taking place. When it comes to blue-chip talents initially assigned to the NXT brand, it could take anywhere between less than a year to about two years before these wrestlers finally make it to the big time.

Kevin Owens had famously made his main roster debut in May 2015, just five months after his NXT debut. Samoa Joe, who had first wrestled for NXT in May 2015 after a lengthy and successful run with TNA, took 20 months to appear on the main roster. Sami Zayn’s call-up took even longer, mostly on account of injuries; he debuted on NXT in May 2013, and after a few guest appearances on the main roster, was called up for good in April 2016. Nakamura, on the other hand, looks to be on track to get called up after only about a year’s time in developmental.

But would a main roster debut at WrestleMania 33 be plausible? In October, Daily DDT predicted that Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE debut on the company’s main roster would come no later than April of this year, or more-or-less one year from the time he made his NXT debut.

“It would seem unlikely that Nakamura’s main roster debut would be pushed back any farther than April 2017, which would mark his one-year anniversary in NXT. With that being said however, Finn Balor wrestled in NXT for two full years before debuting on Raw.”

@ShinsukeN how's this? Sorry, but I do have a match at Wrestlemania. N fact, I'll be headlining Wrestlemania after tonight. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 21, 2017

Last month, Nakamura himself had sort-of teased a possible WrestleMania 33 appearance, saying in a statement quoted by WhatCulture that he would like to face AJ Styles at ‘Mania if he was given the chance, given the fact that Styles didn’t have a confirmed opponent for the event at that time. Replying to Nakamura’s tweet in character, Styles said that he “does have a match at WrestleMania,” though as it turned out, he wasn’t able to win number one contendership for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship as the storylines went at that time. Styles, who had been fired in storyline on this week’s SmackDown Live, is all but confirmed to face SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon at ‘Mania as of this writing.

With WrestleMania 33 boasting of a fully-stacked card, it may be hard to find a place for Shinsuke Nakamura to shine. But it does seem clear that his WWE main roster call-up isn’t far away at all, and when he does arrive, the “King of Strong Style” should make a fine addition to either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown Live.

[Featured Image by WWE]