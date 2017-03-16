Fredzania Thompson Death Picture: Teen Model Struck By Train During Photo Shoot

Fredzania Thompson was killed this week during a modeling shoot when she was struck by a train, and the final chilling picture of the 19-year-old posing on the tracks has now gone viral online.

Thompson, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was posing for a photo shoot at the intersection of two railroad tracks in Texas. Fredzania was reportedly trying to launch a modeling career and wore a black outfit and high heels for what would be her final photo shoot at the railroad tracks, the Mirror reported.

The final photo of Fredzania Thompson before her death showed her standing on the train tracks, the report added.

“In a final snap, captured just before she died, she can be seen beaming at the camera in a black outfit and high heels,” the report noted. “Hauntingly, her right foot is resting on the tracks.”

The final photo of Fredzania Thompson was used in her funeral announcement from the Psalms Funeral Home, showing the beaming teenager in the last moments of her life.

In another picture from the final shoot, Fredzania Thompson was also seen reclining on the train track.

19 yr old Fredzania Thompson was hit and killed by a train during a modeling photo shoot on the tracks in Navasota, TX. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/PRFkQ0nXDY — Charles Fisher (@NewsCameraFish) March 15, 2017

Fredzania Thompson was reportedly killed when two trains approached the tracks from different directions. Police said Thompson was watching for an oncoming train on a BNSF track while her back was turned toward the other track, from Union Pacific. Fredzania tried to cross the Union Pacific track to avoid the BNSF train and was struck by the Union Pacific train, The Eagle noted.

Other circumstances around the tragic accident remain unclear. The reports on Thompson’s death did not note whether she or the photographer had permission to be near the railroad tracks, and it did not state whether there was a police investigation into her death.

The photographer was reportedly unhurt in the accident.

This week, friends and family came together to remember Fredzania Thompson, remembering her bright smile and kind nature.

“She was always happy, never upset. She would give you her last if she could,” Sammesha Douglas, Fredzania’s cousin, told KBTX.

“She was always trying to be the helper. That’s what I use to call her, because she was always trying to help people,” added Darnell Chatman, Thompson’s fiance.

“Zanie had the most beautiful smile,” Chatman added. “I believe she would want everyone to know what a kind and caring person she is.”

The 2015 high school graduate was also a standout volleyball player and family members said she had a passion for makeup. She had reportedly been putting her education on hold while she pursued a career in modeling.

Chatman noted that it was just two weeks ago when Thompson told him she was pregnant. He remembered the 19-year-old as a loving partner and a devoted stepmother to his 7-year-old son.

“He woke up crying this morning,” the 25-year-old Chatman told The Eagle. “He thought [her death] was a dream.”

Some friends started a GoFundMe page to help defray costs of her funeral and burial, and have raised more than $1,000 toward the $10,000 goal. The page noted that Thompson had a kind heart and was loved by all those around her.

“We are asking for support from our local community and surrounding areas to help raise money for the funeral of Fredzania Thompson anyone that knows her she always had that beautiful smile at every sight of her,” the page noted. “She was one of the most beautiful caring person you could ever meet.”

Fredzania Thompson will be laid to rest in a ceremony on Saturday.

[Featured Image by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images]