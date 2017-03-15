Bow Wow On Twitter: Shad Moss Tells Trump To Shut Up, Says He’ll Pimp Melania

As of this writing, the tweet appearing on the Twitter account of Bow Wow, titled “Shad Moss (Bow Wow)” and found on the verified account @smoss that includes President Donald Trump’s Twitter tag is still live on Twitter. The tweet features Bow Wow telling Mr. Trump to be quiet and to stop talking “stuff” about Snoop Dogg, with Bow Wow threatening to “pimp” First Lady Melania Trump and to make Mrs. Trump work for Bow Wow and Snoop. In the event Bow Wow’s tweet is deleted, the Twitter image page has copies of screenshots of Bow Wow’s tweet.

“Ayo @ realDonaldTrump shut your punk a** up talking s*** about my uncle @ SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”

The tweet on Bow Wow’s Twitter page was retweeted at least 2,000 times and received at least 1,785 likes. Posted at 4:02 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, the shocking tweet quickly made news around the web. As reported by TMZ, Bow Wow’s tweet represented Shad trying to come to the defense of Snoop, who courted controversy from the president after Mr. Trump tweeted about Snoop’s latest video, which contained a clown that looked like President Trump and had a gun pointed at him in the video. As a result, President Trump tweeted that he could only imagine what it would have been like if President Obama or a lookalike was featured in a video and had a gun pointed at him. Mr. Trump tweeted, “Jail time!”

Apparently, that has drawn the wrath of Bow Wow.

As a result of the melee, Twitter reported Bow Wow as a trending topic, with at least 5,580 tweets about Shad’s tweet to Mr. Trump concerning Melania coming in to Twitter at a quick pace.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

According to TMZ, T.I. also waded into the war between Snoop and Mr. Trump. The publication noted the string of expletives that T.I. leveled against the president.

“u F***ing Tangerine Tanned Muskrat scrotum skin, Lacefront Possum fur Wig wearing, Alternative fact, Atomic Dog diarrhea face a** man!!!!”

The publication noted how much worse the ranting of T.I. got against Mr. Trump. Now that Bow Wow has involved Melania in the melee, the online crowd is going wild with comments like those below.

Many Twitter users are encouraging Shad to delete his Twitter tweet, whilst others on Twitter are posting GIFs that show their shock.

As seen in the top photo above, Melania sat and listened to President Trump when Mrs. Trump hosted the annual Governors’ Dinner in the White House on February 26. Lots of the comments about Bow Wow’s tweet on Twitter feature people wondering about the wellbeing of Bow Wow, and what will happen as a result of the tweet. As of this writing, President Trump does not seem to have responded to Bow Wow’s tweet directed to him, with words about Mrs. Trump. Bow Wow notably did not include Melania’s “FLOTUS” Twitter handle nor her personal Twitter handle.

