Farrah Abraham Is Missing From The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer, Was She Fired?

Has Farrah Abraham been cut from the cast of Teen Mom OG?

Earlier this week, a trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG was shared with fans, but Farrah Abraham was noticeably absent from the clip. Meanwhile fans were treated to updates from her co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout.

As fans may recall, Farrah Abraham was involved in a major fight with Amber Portwood during last season’s reunion special. However, while some have suspected that Abraham may have been fired due to the shocking encounter, her mother, Debra Danielsen, has confirmed that she is still part of the show.

“We are filming for next season,” Danielsen told Radar Online on March 15. “Farrah and I have also done work on Teen Mom 2 live after shows too.”

According to Radar Online, Farrah Abraham’s absence in the trailer could have something do with her physical fight with Portwood during the Teen Mom OG Season 6 reunion, which was prompted by a comment Abraham’s boyfriend, Simon Saran, made about Portwood’s fiancé, Matt Baier. As fans may recall, Saran joked that Baier resembled a pedaphile and although he nearly apologized during the reunion, Farrah Abraham interjected and seconded her boyfriend’s claims. Right away, Portwood became furious and a fight between the group — and Abraham’s father — ensued.

During the brawl, Amber Portwood slapped Farrah Abraham across the face and her fiancé threw Michael Abraham into the audience.

While MTV stayed mum on the dispute, Amber Portwood eventually addressed her time on Teen Mom OG and claimed that after those she was working with failed to give her respect, she would be leaving the show. A short time later, she had a change of heart and returned to the series.

As viewers may recall, Maci Bookout also temporarily quit the show due to her issues with Farrah Abraham.

Years ago, when the show returned after a long hiatus, it was first reported that Lowell, Portwood and Bookout would be the only stars returning for new episodes. However, after filming began, Farrah Abraham returned — much to her co-stars’ dismay. Although Portwood and Lowell continued on with the series, Bookout told producers she was done and demanded they leave her home.

Ultimately, Bookout chose to return to the show but claimed she did not want her son Bentley to be featured on a show that also featured someone who had starred in a sex tape.

Despite the fight between Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, Danielsen continued on to Radar Online and revealed that she has no ill well for any of the other women.

“I have nothing against any of them,” Danielsen said. “I just think Amber has amazing talents. She’s a smart, smart woman. She’s going to do some great things in her life. I have nothing negative to say about Catelynn or Maci either.”

Farrah Abraham may not be involved in the Teen Mom OG trailer, but her daughter, 7-year-old Sophia, is seen briefly in the clip. As for her boyfriend, Simon Saran, he wasn’t seen in the trailer either but because of their on and off relationship, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see him pop up on the series.

While Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran’s current relationship status is unknown, he did recently speak of their relationship on Twitter. After a fan asked Saran if he and Farrah Abraham were still involved in a romance, Saran replied, “Sometimes.”

For more of Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including her daughter Sophia and boyfriend Simon, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 7, which premieres on MTV on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]