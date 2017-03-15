‘Sister Wives’ News: Mariah Brown Has A Girlfriend, Get The Details

Mariah Brown shocked the world this season on Sister Wives when she revealed the news that she was gay. Nobody had any idea, but some of her family was starting to pick up on it. Now, Hollywood Gossip is sharing that Mariah Brown has a new woman in her life. When Mariah announced that she was gay, she did share that she wasn’t dating anyone at all at the time. That has changed now.

'sister Wives' Star Kody Brown On Mariah's Sexuality "god Has : https://t.co/sSKuoUkwRU ., pic.twitter.com/l5nAJnfxB8 — BINGBING Cocktail (@BINGBING_CKTAIL) March 3, 2017

Mariah is dating a girl named Audrey Kriss, and they even made it Instagram official. The thing is, unless she allows you to follow her, then the fans can’t see what she posts on there. So far, Mariah has been quiet on Twitter about their relationship besides saying “Shoutout to Audrey Kriss for literally changing my life.”

Mariah shared on her Instagram saying, “When your girlfriend is an artist, so you pretend to art for a day just for her,” alongside a glowing photo of herself with a pretty brunette. They also both made their relationship official on Facebook.

The thing is, Mariah Brown stays a little bit private and always has done it that way. She may decide to talk to the fans about her girlfriend, but not until she is ready to do it. The news actually just came out that she has someone in her life.

Sister Wives Lesbian Bombshell: Mariah Brown Dating Audrey Kriss! https://t.co/qjA4HAXyWs via alternativemedia pic.twitter.com/88qYIRDVYp — Seema Ray (@blutler123) March 15, 2017

Audrey Kriss is also a student at Utah’s Westminster College where Mariah Brown goes. This is probably where the two met, but no there is no other word on how long they have known each other or anything at this time. For Mariah to make the relationship official, she must be really into Audrey.

Daily Mail also shared details about Mariah Brown’s new girlfriend. They have been together for a bit because it was on February 19 that Audrey and Mariah made their relationship Facebook official. It was back on March 8 that Mariah shared about Audrey on Twitter. It looks like she may have finally found her perfect match.

If you remember, Meri Brown was shocked when she found out that her daughter Mariah was a lesbian. It wasn’t that she was not okay with it, but she didn’t expect it at all. Meri shared her thoughts about it all.

“I just always expected that she would grow up, meet a guy, get married and have kids. I kind of always expected that. I always wanted to have a son. I just always kind of thought well, you know, since I never had a son, I will be able to adopt Mariah’s husband as a kind of a son. And I looked forward to seeing who that could be. And that’s not gonna happen.”

It was explained to Meri Brown that she can have the same things in the future, but that Mariah would just be doing it all with a woman instead of a man. Meri seemed to come to terms with it all, but was just very surprised at first to hear the news. The fans can’t wait to see how Meri reacts to Audrey Kriss and if she likes her a lot.

Are you surprised to hear that Mariah Brown has a girlfriend now? Do you think that Audrey Kriss should join her on the next season of Sister Wives? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Sister Wives when it returns to TLC. So far, TLC has not confirmed another season, but they also haven’t said the show was canceled, so more than likely it will return again in the future.

