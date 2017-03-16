WWE News: The Undertaker’s WWE Future After ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Revealed

It’s been rumored for quite some time that Wrestlemania 33 will be The Undertaker’s last, but his future in WWE after Wrestlemania has been revealed. The WWE Universe has been speculating about The Deadman retiring from the ring for years now, but those rumors gained a lot of steam after Wrestlemania 32. It’s been reported that Undertaker was meant to retire after facing Shane McMahon in the Hell in a Cell last year.

Many people were unsure if The Undertaker would return to WWE television after Wrestlemania in Dallas, but he’s set to face Roman Reigns in Orlando at Wrestlemania 33 in a few weeks. In many ways, Reigns vs. Undertaker is a “turf war” to determine who’s the “big dog” in WWE. The match will also be The Deadman’s twenty-fifth on the grandest stage of them all, which could be perfect timing if it turns out to be the last of career.

Overall, the WWE Universe isn’t thrilled about Roman Reigns potentially defeating The Undertaker in what may be his retirement match. Most people thought he would finally face John Cena. Now, they hope Roman Reigns finally turns heel. But more than that, WWE fans are really hoping is that The Undertaker continues to wrestle after Wrestlemania 33. As of this writing, it’s plausible that he could wrestle again after Orlando, but WWE may have accidentally revealed Undertaker’s WWE future in one of the most unexpected places.

According to a report, the most recent edition of “The WWE Kids Magazine” featured a huge hint regarding The Undertaker’s status after Wrestlemania and teased that his match with Roman Reigns will be the last of his WWE career. Nothing is confirmed until after the grandest stage of them all in a couple of weeks, but the WWE Kids Magazine is an official WWE publication, which means it was mentioned for a specific reason.

Of course, not many people are going to take the word of a kids magazine seriously, but Roman Reigns said the same thing on Raw this week during his conversation with Shawn Michaels. He told HBK that, “With all due respect, The Undertaker retired you. And I’m the guy that’s going to retire The Undertaker.” WWE has not added a retirement stipulation yet, but there will be a lot of promotion if The Deadman’s final match is coming in Orlando.

It’s interesting that the WWE Universe is debating over the main event being Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt or Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar because WWE officials may have Reigns vs. The Undertaker close the show if The Deadman is truly calling it a career after Wrestlemania 33. The WWE Universe would be happier with that match being the main event of the show despite the fact that Roman Reigns is expected to win the match.

The WWE Universe would prefer The Undertaker put over a different young WWE Superstar on his way out the door, but WWE officials have chosen Roman for the honor. They are mistaken about him becoming the top babyface in the company, but it’ll catapult him to the echelon of WWE Superstars in history. Some may not agree with it. However, they understand that putting someone over is the selfless way to end a career.

He has wrestled as The Deadman for twenty-seven years, but The Undertaker is human. Almost thirty years of wrestling is guaranteed to take a toll on the human body, and he’s no different. Apparently, Undertaker is going to need another major hip surgery soon. He’ll be able to make it through Wrestlemania. However, if it’s going to be the final match of his WWE career, The Undertaker will put on the performance of a lifetime.

[Featured Image by WWE]