Paris Jackson Was Michael Jackson’s Favorite Child: ‘I Was The Princess’

Paris Jackson recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar and in the cover story, she talked about her father, Michael Jackson and the special bond that they had. Paris has been in the news quite a bit lately, making headlines because of her burgeoning modeling career and also for her struggles with cyber bullying. The latest Paris Jackson story centers around her relationship with her dad and how she was the special child, mostly because she was the only girl.

“When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers. Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess. I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

Paris Jackson certainly has the internet buzzing lately and it seems like everyone can’t get enough of Michael Jackson’s formerly very hidden daughter. After his death, Paris was bold enough to speak at her dad’s funeral, finally showing herself to the world. Since then, her celebrity status has continued to grow and Paris has been praised constantly for her edgy but not trendy fashion sense and a very laid back personality.

Paris Jackson’s fashion sense has garnered so much attention lately that it was announced less than two weeks ago that she was signed by IMG Models, the same company that represents Bella and Gigi Hadid as well as Ashley Graham.

Despite being the spawn of Michael Jackson and growing up in Neverland Ranch. The newest interview of Paris Jackson paints her to be one of the most down to Earth celebrity children in existence. The 18-year old heir to pop royalty is currently living modestly in a studio on the grounds of the old Jackson family estate in Los Angeles. It turns out that despite inheriting quite a bit from her late father, Paris lives like she wasn’t Michael Jackson’s daughter. She doesn’t have a maid service or help at her small home and is relegated to making her own bed, cleaning up her own messes and as indicated in the newest interview, changing her own light bulbs.

Despite Michael Jackson’s early influence on her fashion sense, Paris Jackson’s style has been explained as part hippie, party rock n’ roll. When she was much younger, her father would dress her up in very girly outfits that could even be considered old fashioned. Now her look is more retro and artsy and she definitely gives off the vibe of a really cool chick.

It turns out that Michael Jackson really did shelter his children as much as the tabloids often reported. When Paris was finally able to make her way into the world, she described it as scary.

“Once I got introduced into the real world, I was shocked. It blew me away. Not just because it was sexist, but misogynist and racist and cruel. It was scary as hell. And it still is really scary.”

“The first 12 years of my life I was homeschooled,” Paris explained. “Which means that the only interactions I’d ever had were with family members or other adults.”

After Michael Jackson’s death, his children were suddenly not as protected from the world. Where they once were only taken out in public with their faces covered, now curious fans were finally able to see Michael’s children and have been curious about them ever since. Paris Jackson is by far the most public out of all three. Prince Michael and Michael Joseph are still underage.

Considering how quickly Paris Jackson was forced to grow up and learn about how the world really works following Michael Jackson’s death, it is impressive how she’s managed to remain so real as if she was never a celebrity at all. Paris has struggled along the way with drug use, depression, and bullying but at 18-years old, she has blossomed into a beautiful young woman and it’s not surprising at all that the fashion world is embracing her, famous father or not.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]