Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Theory: Targeted, Stalked In Paris

Kim Kardashian has her own theory about why she was robbed. The reality star admitted that she was likely targeted and stalked in Paris because of her social media content.



Kim Kardashian’s robbery theory will be divulged in full on this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but the reality star basically acknowledged that her social media habits were likely the reason she was targeted by the thieves who held her at gunpoint and robbed her of over $11 million worth of jewelry.

“What I think happened now after like thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip.”

Kim Kardashian was criticized harshly after the robbery because the reality star had been flashing her expensive jewels and location throughout Paris Fashion Week.

The reality star could have been easily tracked by a number of her social media posts.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.”

Kardashian’s bodyguard was not present at the time of the robbery because he was escorting her sister Kourtney and others out in Paris.

Kim was also planning on leaving the day the robbery occurred, according to E! News.

“They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”

This Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian is the first time Kim Kardashian has publicly spoken about the Paris robbery incident.

The thieves got away with millions of dollars of jewelry, including her $4 million engagement ring from Kanye West that she had just been showing off on her Instagram days before.

Leading up to the robbery, Kardashian had been documenting her day in Paris on social media. Kim attended the Balenciaga show before heading to a dinner hosted by designer Azzedine Alaïa with her sister Kourtney.

Just minutes before her hotel room was broken into by the thieves, Kim was chatting with her brother Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna on Facetime at 2:30 a.m to wish them congratulations at their baby shower.

"If you wait across the street you can see the lights on because we're the first floor, so they must have been told we were the first floor. They definitely were watching. So I turned the lights off and went upstairs."

Immediately after the robbery, Kim Kardashian was rushed back to the United States where she practically fell off the face of the earth. The social media maven went radio silent for months following the traumatic incident.

In January, the police in France were able to find and charge 10 people in connection with the robbery.

Weeks later, the French newspaper Le Monde released excerpts from a police testimony with one of the suspects, Aomar Kihedache, confessing to the crime and calling it a “very simple affair.”

In February, Kim Kardashian flew to New York City to meet with a French judge and testify against the alleged robbers.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneresShow last month and said that returning to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians had actually helped her daughter return to a sense of normalcy after the “devastating” incident.

“When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street. And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”



Watch Kim Kardashian speak about her robbery theory on the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]