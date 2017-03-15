Mischa Barton: Lewd Footage And Nude Photos Circulate, Dubbed As ‘Revenge Porn’

Mischa Barton can’t seem to catch a break. It was originally reported that an alleged sex tape starring the actress was being shopped around Hollywood. Now, Mischa is trying to fight the release of nude photos that are also circulating around the internet.

Barton hired a lawyer to prevent the alleged sex tape and nude photos from coming out. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, issued a statement to People on Tuesday, March 14 in regard to the situation.

“I am very proud to represent actress Mischa Barton, who is courageously standing up for her rights. It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around.’ Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time.”

According to Bloom, Barton has become a victim of “revenge porn” since the content leaked without her consent. She and her lawyer are fighting to get the images removed and to prosecute the person who did this.

“There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography,” the statement continued. “Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it.”

Bloom also told People on Tuesday that Mischa is very upset about this situation. The O.C. alum is looking to settle this matter in both civil and criminal court. She went on to call Mischa “empowering” for fighting back, and said that “this is a very healthy step that Mischa is taking.”

The report was originally posted by the Daily Mail. The British newspaper reported on an alleged sex tape that featured the actress having sex with a man in various positions. It is not said who is the dark-haired man that Barton is with as she has not been linked to anyone within the past year. The footage has been shopped around to various online adult video companies, with a large number of them considering a huge offer.

Kevin Blatt, a sex-tape broker, said he was approached by a third-party company with the video. He said that the sex tape could be worth up to $500,000.

“I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com and RedTube.com have reviewed it and they’re all seriously considering the offer. I’ve seen stills from the video, it’s clearly Mischa in my opinion. She’s seen performing a sex act on a guy and can be seen having sex in various positions.”

The explicit footage is said to have been filmed inside a bedroom. Sources close to Barton fear that this video could send her over the edge if it ever leaks online.

“This is the last thing Mischa needs. Her name has been dragged through the mud enough times, she doesn’t need a sex scandal right now.”

This comes after Barton willingly went to the hospital the morning after she celebrated her 31st birthday in January. She was seen ranting and hanging over a fence, which was captured on video. Barton last told People that someone drugged her with the drug GHB when she was drinking and partying with friends that night.

Two weeks later, she was involved in a minor car accident in which she crashed her U-Haul truck into an apartment building while she was moving out. A source told People at the time that Mischa has been trying to move past her public troubles. She appeared to have gotten her life back together, as she was seen in a bikini-clad photo shoot earlier this month for a bottled water company in Huntington Beach, California.

