Kim Kardashian Receives A Raise For Appearing On ‘KUWTK’ Season 13 [Report]

Kim Kardashian chose to expose her hard times during the currently airing season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and according to a new report, she’s been paid substantially for doing so.

Although Kim Kardashian’s exact show salary has not been revealed, a source claims the 36-year-old mother of two received a “massive bonus” for returning to the E! Network reality show in an alleged “last ditch” effort to save the series.

“Kris gave [Kim Kardashian] a huge bonus to deliver for this upcoming season like she has never done before,” a family insider revealed to Radar Online on March 15.

In addition to opening up about her terrifying robbery in Paris during an episode of the show, Kim Kardashian was seen on this past Sunday’s episode speaking of the moment she discovered her rapper husband, 39-year-old Kanye West, had been hospitalized after suffering a bizarre breakdown in Southern California.

“[Kim Kardashian] and Kris both seem to think that their fans only really care about seeing Kanye’s breakdown and the aftermath of Kim’s robbery in Paris,” the source explained.

In October of last year, Kim Kardashian, who shares a son and a daughter with West, made headlines after she was robbed by several masked men at the Paris hotel room where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week. According to reports at the time, several million dollars worth of jewelry was taken from her room at the time and none of the items have been returned.

While Kim Kardashian typically travels with a substantial amount of security, her team ventured out on the town with her two sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, on the night of the crime.

According to the Radar Online report, Season 12 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians garnered lackluster ratings and because of the family’s deal with the E! Network, they were determined to “deliver the goods.” As the outlet explained, the Kardashian and Jenner family signed a $100 million deal in 2015 which keeps their reality show on television for four more seasons and Season 13 is the last of those for seasons.

“[Kim Kardashian] knows that she has to get people to tune in and if the ratings are not good, the show could be on the chopping block,” the insider said. “As much as Kim wants people to think that she is over the fame and does not need the show, the truth is that she cannot live without being famous.”

After Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris, the longtime reality star seemingly jeopardized her net worth when she took a break from the spotlight and stopped updating her social media pages. While the mother of two was formerly known to stay active when it came to promoting her brand, the incident spooked her — and understandably so. That said, Kim Kardashian still ranked at no. 42 on Forbes‘ Celebrity 100 list in 2016, as The Sun revealed on March 14.

The Sun also noted that Kim Kardashian makes money or more than just reality television. She also has a wildly popular app, which reportedly generated about $150 million since its launch in June 2014. As for her Keeping Up With the Kardashians salary, The Sun didn’t mention Kim Kardashian’s exact earnings but claimed her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, were making around $40,000 per episode.

Kim Kardashian’s net worth is currently listed at $150 million and according to Celebrity Net Worth, she’s raking in $50 million per year. As for her husband, rapper Kanye West, he reportedly has a net worth of $145 million.

To see more of Kim Kardashian, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]