Mayte Garcia Pens Prince Memoir, Discusses Tragic Death Of Their Son [Video]

Prince’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia has penned a new memoir about the iconic artist called The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince, and has finally opened up about the tragic and untimely death of the couple’s son, Amiir. Known only as Baby Gregory publicly, Amiir was the lovingly bestowed name for Prince and Mayte’s son, with the name being the Arabic word for Prince.

In Mayte Garcia’s book, she describes the immense joy that she and Prince felt when she discovered she was pregnant. Garcia was just 22 at the time of her pregnancy and was enjoying life with Prince at their Paisley Park home in Minneapolis. Mayte notes in her new book that her pregnancy was progressing nicely and that she had no noticeable problems until she started bleeding one day, as Billboard reported.

Mayte Garcia recalled in her book that after she and Prince visited the doctor, her doctor said that at times a woman’s body will try to “release the fetus for a reason” and recommended that they look for possible genetic abnormalities in their unborn child by Mayte undergoing amniocentesis. While extremely helpful, amniocentesis does come with the risk of miscarriage. Mayte Garcia described how Prince seemed mortified at the idea of her undergoing amniocentesis.

“My husband said, ‘No, we’re not doing that.'”

Instead of following the doctor’s suggestion, the couple went home and Mayte said that Prince fell to his knees and began praying to God, imploring him to protect their child.

“Please, bless this child. We know you won’t allow this child to be harmed.”

Mayte Garcia continued to have issues with her pregnancy after the initial bleeding episode, and after undergoing an ultrasound were told by a doctor that it was very possible that she and Prince could have a child that had “a form of dwarfism.”

Prince appeared to be fine with the thought of this and it did not seem to bother him, according to Mayte, who said she recalled Prince as saying, “I’m totally fine with that.” Even though the couple’s doctor again recommended that they undergo amniocentesis, Prince flat out refused.

Prince’s ex-wife @maytegarcia on the heartbreaking moment their son was born with a rare genetic disease https://t.co/0Djsh66UQ1 pic.twitter.com/odFl2arxxf — People Magazine (@people) March 15, 2017

On October 16, 1996, Prince and Mayte Garcia welcomed their son Amiir to the world after Mayte underwent a c-section. Mayte recalled that she and Prince were elated after the birth of their child, but very soon afterwards discovered that Amiir was suffering from an extremely rare genetic disease known as Pfeiffer Syndrome.

“I don’t know how to describe the look on my husband’s face. Pure joy. And then they held the baby up to those harsh lights. The elation on my husband’s face turned to pure terror.”

Those who have Pfeiffer Syndrome may have their skull bones fused which can cause the eyes to be located outside of their sockets. The bones in the hands and the feet are also commonly fused together, which can give the impression of feet or hands that are webbed.

The nurses at the hospital worked hard to try to save baby Amiir’s life, and Mayte Garcia said that Prince was extremely concerned with the fact that his son was not crying. Despite going through several different medical procedures over the course of several days, six days after Amiir was born he was having great difficulty with his breathing, and this is when Mayte knew he wouldn’t ever be leaving the hospital.

On the timing of Mayte Garcia’s new Prince memoir, Mayte said that she chose to wait to speak about their life together to give herself time to heal and to show the world that their life together was one of love.

“I knew there was going to be a lot of stuff coming out about him, negative and positive. I wanted mine to come from love.”

After Mayte Garcia and Prince’s son’s death, the couple appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show together on November 21, 1996. Prince didn’t feel comfortable revealing the truth about their son and offered to show Oprah around on a tour of their child’s playroom at Paisley Park, which must have been uncomfortable for both Prince and Mayte, as Mamamia reported. The Inquisitr also noted that when Oprah asked Prince where their child was, Prince didn’t elucidate further beyond saying that there would be more children in the future.

“We have a long way to go. There will be many more children.”

Mayte Garcia’s new memoir The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince will be released on April 4, 2017.

