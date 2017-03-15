Is Selena Gomez Purposefully Using The Weeknd To Make Bella Hadid Jealous?

Selena Gomez hasn’t done much to keep her romance with The Weeknd a secret and according to a new report, the singer’s been open with her time with Abel Tesfaye in an effort to get under the skin of his ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid.

Following a recent post by the 24-year-old “Same Old Love” singer, in which she was seen wearing her boyfriend’s sweatshirt on Instagram, a source claims Selena Gomez is doing what she can to ensure Tesfaye and Hadid never get back together.

“[Selena Gomez] is still hugely paranoid he still has feelings for Bella, so she wants to grind her into the dirt while the going’s good,” a source told Radar Online on March 13.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid dated for about 2 years before splitting in November of last year. Two months later, Tesfaye stepped out with Selena Gomez and has been seen with the singer several times in the months since.

After their first public outing in January, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were seen with friends in Los Angeles on a couple of occasions before traveling to Italy, where they were spotted sightseeing with their bodyguards in Florence and Venice. Weeks later, Selena Gomez turned up in Amsterdam to attend the first show of Tesfaye’s Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.

As The Weeknd’s tour continued, Selena Gomez remained in Europe and was seen at numerous shows. She was also seen enjoying a dinner date with Tesfaye in Paris, France, where his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, was appearing in Paris Fashion Week. As Radar Online explained, the trio nearly encountered an awkward run-in during their time in town, but luckily, they kept their distance until The Weeknd was forced to perform as Hadid walked during the H&M Fashion Show.

“[Selena Gomez] figures that by rubbing Bella’s face in it and sending the message loud and clear that they’re together and in love, she’ll ruin any chance of them reuniting down the line,” said the source.

Selena Gomez has ties to Bella Hadid through her longtime best friend, Taylor Swift, who is quite close to Hadid’s older sister, model Gigi Hadid. However, when it comes to a friendship, Gomez and Hadid have never been more than acquaintances.

The Radar Online source went on to reveal that while Selena Gomez claims she is in love with Abel Tesfaye, many feel that he is being used.

“[Selena Gomez] insists she loves The Weeknd, but everyone knows the guy’s being used. She just wants to be back in the spotlight and hates being alone,” the insider said.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first came in contact with one another while filming the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where they both appeared as performers. However, because Tesfaye was dating Hadid at the time, their relationship didn’t go anywhere. Then, one year later, after Tesfaye returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for its 2016 event, he and Gomez reconnected. Since then, they have been doing their best to spend as much time together as possible.

“[Selena Gomez] and The Weeknd can’t stand to be apart from each other, even day is like torture for them,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life earlier this month. “They have already talked about moving in together once The Weeknd’s world tour ends.”

The outlet also suggested Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may have teamed up in the studio.

“[Selena Gomez] hopes at least one of the few songs they have been working on together will be ready for release within the next two months. Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from them soon,” the insider explained.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]