‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Ezekiel’s Plan After Those 2 Deaths

The Walking Dead Season 7B is focusing on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and the other characters planning war. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors are a huge problem. There are a lot of new communities and that includes The Kingdom. On the last episode, two people died and now fans are wondering if Ezekiel (Khary Payton) will change his mind about joining the battle. What did these deaths mean to him and what will his next step be on the AMC series?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

In Season 7 Episode 13, titled “Bury Me Here,” there were two deaths on The Walking Dead. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) went against his philosophy and killed Richard (Karl Makinen). The other character who died was Benjamin (Logan Miller). He was killed by one of the Saviors, and unfortunately, he was not able to be saved.

Morgan shocked everyone when he killed Richard with his bare hands. He did it in front of Ezekiel and his soldiers. The Saviors were also present when the death occurred. On Talking Dead, showrunner Scott Gimple was a guest, Khary Payton’s interview was aired on the television show, and Lennie James appeared on video chat. Between all of those, there is some interesting information about what is next for The Kingdom.

What did Benjamin’s death mean to Ezekiel and how will it affect his future decisions about The Kingdom?

“Losing Benjamin was huge for Ezekiel for a number of reasons. He represents the future to Ezekiel… [his] curiosity, wanting to be more to everyone around him. Ezekiel thrives on bringing light to this situation, [the] apocalyptic world. Benjamin had a lot to do with this light. You snuff out the light, there will be consequences.”

As fans recall from the last episode of The Walking Dead, Morgan told Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) about Glenn and Abraham’s deaths. She now realizes that Daryl lied to her and that Rick is preparing to fight the Saviors. Carol doesn’t blame Daryl for keeping the secret. She believes that it was a selfless act, as Melissa McBride explained in a recent interview. Right now, she is accepting what needs to be done, but feels guilty that the Alexandrians have been preparing for war without her. After witnessing Benjamin dying on her table, she moved into The Kingdom. Carol told Ezekiel that they have to prepare to fight. He knows this and nodded that he understood that war is inevitable.

As for Morgan, he is determined to kill all of the Saviors and told Carol this before leaving. Why did Morgan tell Carol what happened at Alexandria when he previously wouldn’t? In addition to being the closest to Melissa McBride’s character, even though they have their differences, there was another reason.

“I think Morgan comes to Carol and tells her about what happened to Steven [Yeun] and [Michael] Cudlitz because he’s come to say goodbye basically. He knows he’s going to do what he said he’s going to do. He turns around having told her… he intends on killing all of them [the Saviors].”

Lennie James wanted to clarify Morgan’s philosophy. The TWD actor said the character never said he would not kill. His thought process is to not take a life unless it is absolutely necessary. Despite Negan and the Saviors killing Glenn, Abraham, and others, he believes that peaceful alternatives should be tried first. Taking someone’s life was not easy for him, so if he goes to war, will his philosophy change? It doesn’t appear that it will. Lennie’s character still believes, but it might make him think that his beliefs must consider the circumstances.

“If Morgan goes to war, one of the things he’s fighting for is the right not to kill.”

It definitely looks like Carol and Ezekiel are ready to fight the Saviors along with Hilltop Colony, Alexandria, and the Scavengers. However, will Morgan join the others in fighting or try to kill Negan’s men on his own? Keep watching The Walking Dead to find out.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]