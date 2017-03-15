‘Fuller House’ Season 3 Scoop: Will DJ Have To Choose Between Steve Or Matt?

Fuller House Season 3 is currently in production. Fans have been waiting impatiently for the new season of the Netflix reboot. But, for now, they will have to binge-watch Seasons 1 and 2 to get them through their withdrawal. Expect some funny storylines, surprises, and guest stars to appear.

Candace Cameron Bure spoke to Entertainment Tonight. She said for Season 3, the creators of Fuller House want to book their biggest guest star yet.

“We’re trying to get Ryan Gosling,” she said at the 2017 Kids Choice Awards on Saturday night. “We’re like, just going for it. I don’t know yet [what will happen]. We just started.”

She also talked about the upcoming season, which they just started with their first full script read-through.

“The table read went great, we’re excited to get together. The first episode is going to be like, insane. It’s insane. I can’t even believe what the writers came up with. Let’s just say, I was in a recording studio yesterday, and I don’t like to sing. So it was like, pushing me out of my comfort zone. It’s gonna be fun!”

Bure added that the third season will have “summer fun,” so she will continue her intense workout regimen as seen on her Instagram account.

“It’s just getting out there and doing it!” she continued. “[I had] Caribbean dance class this morning, it was really fun. I don’t normally do [dance workouts], but I went with a girlfriend and I’ve done it a few times. I usually do like, resistance training and weight training, but you know, it’s fun to mix it up.”

So, will DJ finally choose Steve or Matt? That’s the question on fans’ minds lately. Fuller House fans have taken to social media to express whether they are on “Team Matt” or “Team Steve.” In an interview with E! Online, Candace was asked what team she’s on.

“I am team both. I love them! I can’t decide as Candace because I love John Brotherton [Matt], I love Scott Weinger [Steve]. They’re my buddies and we all have fun together on the set so I don’t want to see either of them leave, but as far as D.J. goes, she’s got to decide, not me.”

What else can Fuller House fans expect? Bure admits to expect the unexpected because anything can and will happen in the new season.

“We’re so thrilled, so happy that people loved season two even more,” she said. “I think we’ll have a few fun surprises in store. Nothing obviously that I can share, and we’re still a month away so I have yet to learn even more details.”

It looks like Jodie Sweetin’s leg injury will have to be written into Season 3. The actress showed up to the Kids Choice Awards in a cast and crutches. Filming just started on the Fuller House series. The first two season came out within the same time, with the first two being shot over the summer and then over the holiday season. Production on the third season was delayed after Sweetin broke her ankle and tibia after jumping over a fence to fetch a toy her kid thrown over, reports E! Online.

Wonder Woman power! #KCA A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

“They have to write it in. It’s going to be written in,” Cameron said.

“There’s no hiding that I can’t walk,” Jodie added. “And I can only be a houseplant in so many episodes where I’m just stuck somewhere.”

As to how it will be written in is unclear. They could probably use the original story of how Sweetin’s leg broke. Sweetin added that her injury has given her a “lesson in how to relax a little bit.”

“And I’m sucking at it,” she concluded.

No word on the premiere date for Fuller House Season 3, but it should hit on or around the summer. The season will be 18 episodes. The Netflix series will also include stars Andrea Barber, Adam Hagenbuch, Ashley Liao, Elias Harger, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, John Brotherton, Michael Campion, and Scott Weinger, along with guest appearances from Full House veterans Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, and John Stamos.

[Featured image by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]