‘Beauty And The Beast’s’ LeFou Might Be Infatuated With Gaston After All

Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon reveals that LeFou might have been in love with Gaston all this time because of his willpower to endure everything he went through in the film. He previously teased about an “exclusively gay” moment in the latest live action remake although he did not detail much about it. Speaking to Metro, Condon described LeFou and Gaston’s connection.

“I could never make sense of that relationship, unless it was like in an incredible S&M way. It seemed fun in this context. If you think about it LeFou must have been in love to endure all that in that movie.”

Including such plot is a history maker for Disney and although the team remains firm to be broad about it, the director is pleased that the company supported the idea despite the objections.

“We felt like that’s a 21st century direction of where we are. And it’s fun that Disney supported it. I kind of just did it when we were shooting. And then we showed it to a test audience, and that’s when the big guys at Disney came. And the audience really responded to that. There are the occasional people who complain about it, but that’s fine too.”

The “exclusively gay” moment seems to pertain to LeFou subtly flirting with Gaston. LeFou is likewise shown in the movie dancing with a fellow male.

When the film came out, Beauty and the Beast was met with criticisms because of Disney’s decision to incorporate a homosexual character in the remake of the cherished classic. A cinema in Alabama even banned the film for it.

The Henagar Drive-In Theatre’s owner previously told TMZ that Disney’s choice to introduce a gay character to its film for the first time “was the last straw” for him and that he wouldn’t “compromise on what the Bible teaches.”

“If we cannot take our 11-year-old granddaughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie, we have no business watching it. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me, then we have no business showing it.”

He said that his business will only show “wholesome” films that do not have nudity, homosexuality, and foul language.

Beauty and the Beast is deemed controversial in Malaysia as well because even if the country’s film censorship board approved the film’s release, the members have asked to remove the “gay moment.” Following this condition, The Guardian reports that Disney execs have decided not to release the film there.

Chairman of the country’s film censorship board Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid claims they only asked for the removal of the short scene “because many children will be watching.” In Malaysia, film censors have a strong opinion about homosexuality. If a film will have a gay character, they should typically be portrayed in a negative light.

Condon already defended their decision and said that portraying LeFou as an openly gay character is a “lovely little sprinkling.” For him, Disney should not be blamed because “the whole ethic” of the company is inclusion. He said that it shouldn’t be a big deal because it was supposed to be a part of the film they simply had fun with.

Josh Gad, who gave life to the role, is proud that he’s a part of the important moment in Disney’s history. He recently graced the film’s premiere at the El Capitan Theatre with his co-stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, and Luke Evans. The original Belle, Paige O’ Hara, also made an appearance.

The reception was reminiscent of the fairytale’s enchanted ball because of the presence of juggling jokers, masquerade face painters, and manicurists. The tables were adorned roses enclosed in glass coverings just like Beast’s famous enchanted flower.

She might be reluctant to have selfies with fans, but that night, Emma gamely posed for photos with her young fans.

