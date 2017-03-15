David Beckham And Wife Victoria Are Not Headed For Divorce [Debunked]

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, are facing new claims of divorce, but according to a new report, the rumors are false.

Although a recent report from OK! Magazine claimed the couple was on the “brink of divorce” after 17 years of marriage and four children, Gossip Cop has confirmed that there is “no truth” to the outlet’s allegations.

On March 15, Gossip Cop cited a recent email scandal in which the private messages of David Beckham were leaked online. As the outlet explained, Beckham claimed that his rumored complaints about charity, which were reportedly leaked last month, were “inaccurate” and “doctored.” However, according to OK! Magazine, Victoria was left humiliated by the email leak and was allegedly ready to “dump” her husband.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got married in July 1999 after about 2 years of dating and share four children together, Brooklyn Joseph Beckham, 18, Romeo James Beckham, 14, Cruz David Beckham, 12, and Harper Seven Beckham, 5.

“She’s not interested in counseling. She’s fed up with the embarrassment and getting tired of pretending,” a source told OK! Magazine of Victoria Beckham.

Although David Beckham and his wife often share loving photos of one another and their kids on their Instagram pages, the magazine’s insider suggested their social media posts were “all for show.” In fact, the magazine alleged, the couple appeared to be miserable during a recent ski trip in Canada in February and reportedly seemed like they could not stand one another at all.

“Whenever someone had a camera out, you couldn’t paint a more loving portrait of a family. But when the photo ops were done, [Victoria and David Beckham] wouldn’t even look at each other,” the source continued. It’s “only a matter of time” before Victoria files for divorce.

The insider went on to claim the Victoria and David Beckham didn’t seem to care to fix their alleged marital problems. However, according to a rep for the longtime couple, there is absolutely no truth to OK! Magazine‘s report.

“So bored of correcting this rubbish. There is no truth to this. It’s the usual gutter tabloid trash!” the rep explained to Gossip Cop.

Victoria and David Beckham have been facing rumors of a possibly impending divorce for years, but thus far, they haven’t parted ways and continue to be one of the most successful celebrity couples. While rumors have continuously swirled, their 17-year marriage is quite impressive when it comes to Hollywood.

Just last year, Gossip Cop was forced to correct another fabricated story by OK! Magazine, which suggested David Beckham and his wife were at odds over where their family should live.

“Victoria loves London and she’d rather spend all her time there now the house is finally ready. But [David Beckham] totally prefers LA,” a source said at the time. “He loves the pace of life in the US and is still having talks about his proposed football team Miami MLS, so he never want to be far from there.”

“Victoria wants their daughter Harper to have a proper base now that she’s started school and she won’t like the boys being moved from pillar to post constantly. She’s told David in no uncertain terms that is he’s [sic] heading off abroad he’ll be doing it all on his own,” the insider said.

“[David Beckham] and Victoria have faced nasty divorce rumors over the months after they reportedly divided up their assets,” the outlet added.

In response to the OK! Magazine story, a rep for Victoria and David Beckham told Gossip Cop, “The family will be together this summer as they always are during school holidays.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]