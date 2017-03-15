‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’: Vile Video Commentary On Lackluster Year 2 Content

Tom Clancy’s The Division year two State of the Game wasn’t well received by many players who were looking for something more. Expectations had been high, but what was dealt was quite lackluster in the eyes of many. Two pieces of free DLC content were announced and according to many didn’t amount to much since its launch in 2016. There had been a “mock-up” of sorts drawn up in the past showing 1.7 and beyond, but wasn’t the real deal.

Now comes an amusing, but highly sarcastic piece of commentary from YouTuber 21Kiloton. His commentary was filled with colorful metaphors and analogies that painted The Division in a critical fashion. You could call it a spoof to add levity to the disappointment of fans, some of which who thought of this almost 20 minute video as highly amusing.

NSFW: Extreme Profanity

Titanic/Ice Berg Analogy

The YouTuber summed it up pretty nicely comparing last week’s State of the Game to that of the Titanic crashing into an ice berg. Of course, you have this expectation of pure security and the warm fuzzies like Kate Winslet’s character had when in the arms of Leonardo Dicaprio’s character. Then the face of reality hits and doesn’t turn out quite like you thought it would.

“The general consensus on the Interwebs seems to be that the ship’s

captain and most of the crew have lopped off the rudder and left a few

peons to serve drinks to the passengers and f**ked off in the life boats and

we’re destined to hit the ice berg in 12 months time.”

Analyzing Massive Developers’ Body Language

This implies Tom Clancy’s The Division had a finite destiny this whole time when it came to year two content. According to 21Kiloton, he figured that even though the the developers seemed to come off as excited about the free content this year, the reaction was of complete dissatisfaction. The YouTuber went as far as to analyze the body language of the the two developers, including the interpreting of possible hand gestures made by one of them. Of course, this could be the way he fidgets and nothing more.

He had also acknowledged their “cancer faces” and other descriptors regarding what would it take to get that kind of expression as the middle guy on the couch talked most of the time.

It is funny to see how much 21Kiloton put into his comedic commentary on a possibly failing product, if not failing, then quite the lackluster update for 1.6 and beyond.

The Division Year 2 DLCs Really DLCs?

Many on Reddit failed to acknowledge that Massive is really providing honest-to-goodness DLC expansions. It seems they disqualified year two’s downloads due in part of them being free. Redditor Jlukes expressed this as such.

“The Year 2 stuff is all free because there is literally no actual new content to buy.”

Some even thought these DLCs were just something that should have been added to the game last year since it was considered needing fixing for quite some time. The implication made by disgruntled gamers is that they think that Massive is putting the two free DLCs under the guise of “new content.” Just ask Foshozee of Reddit.