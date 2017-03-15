 Kylie Jenner Makeup Ripping Off Fans? Posts $5k Highlighter Outfit Amid Crisis

Kylie Jenner’s makeup, specifically her cosmetic highlighter, has been under fire after several fans claimed they received empty packages. Jenner seems to be untroubled by the crisis, posting a photo of herself wearing a $5,000 highlighter green workout outfit.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, recently came out with a highlighter product. Fans and customers claimed to have been ripped off after ordering the highlighter, saying they got empty boxes, according to Daily Mail.

Kylie Jenner has yet to comment on the highlighter crisis. On Tuesday, the reality star posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a $5,000 Chanel workout outfit. The shade happened to be a highlighter green.

Jenner flaunted her assets in the neon quilted waffle material designer shorts and jacket, paired with a white sports bra, for her social media followers.

Meanwhile, her fans main concern seems to be the fact that they have been receiving empty highlighter cosmetic boxes in the mail.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s cosmetic line has a PR nightmare on their hands. Kylie’s fans have taken to social media to complain about the newly released highlighter product, Kylighters.

According to Allure.com, customers and fans who paid the $22 for the highlighters got less than they bargained for.

Fans have been posting photos and videos to social media claiming that all they got was empty cosmetic compacts.

One Twitter user wrote to Kylie Jenner: “Good day ruined.There was no product inside.

Another tweeted: “Yall will not believe this. There’s no highlighter in the compact.”

Some fans did share that they got responses from Kylie Cosmetics promising to send out replacement highlighter compacts right away.

This is definitely not the first time Kylie Jenner has had trouble with her makeup line.

Shoppers have complained in the past about not receiving the Kylie Cosmetics products they paid for.

Some customers even complained to the BBB (Better Business Bureau) last summer that they were missing items from their shipments.

Kylie Jenner’s first makeup venture, the lip kits, were arriving empty with just a note inside from the reality star.

Just this past February, customers accused Kylie Cosmetics of repackaging old lip kits as limited edition ones, according to reports by Seventeen.

Do you think Kylie Jenner needs to address her fans about the empty highlighter crisis? Let us know in the comments section below.

