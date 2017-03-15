‘LHHATL’ Season 6 Spoilers: Jasmine Washington Lying About Kirk Frost Paternity

The biggest story on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta as Season 6 starts to pick up steam is the Kirk Frost cheating scandal with former stripper Jasmine Washington. Now there is a report from Fameolous claiming that not only is Jasmine’s new baby not Kirk’s child but that she knew it the whole time.

This is where things get interesting and is probably the reason that so many VH1 viewers having been critical of LHHATL, saying that the show is way more scripted television than reality TV. Despite earlier claims that Jasmine Washington’s boyfriend Rod Bullock was getting out of prison, the shocking new report claims that he was really her pimp and that Jasmine was dating someone else altogether and hiding it from Rod.

The other guy, the one who might actually be the father of Jasmine Washington’s child is named Logan, no last name given. Logan has allegedly been dating Jasmine for 11 years and it is his father who her baby is named after. It was also reported that the baby’s name is Cannon, not Kannon as previously reported. That would also make Jasmine Washington’s baby seem less likely to be fathered by Kirk. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star has two other sons, Ky and Karter. It only made sense that he would want another baby with a “K” name.

Kirk Frost has been denying that the baby is his, so what is up with the LHHATL storyline that he moved her into the same apartment building that he and Rasheeda live in? Or that Kirk paid Jasmine a monthly allowance so that she would stop stripping? Or that she was driving a car that he gave her?

This wouldn’t be the first time that Love & Hip Hop Atlanta set up some baby daddy drama that didn’t pan out. Remember last season when Stevie J was having problems with Promise B. Mae? She stirred up a whole lot of trouble for Stevie with claims that he fathered her then 2-year old daughter. She even showed up for a meeting with Stevie J and Mimi Faust, only to finally admit on the show that she made the whole thing up just to get Stevie’s attention.

If this is another made up paternity story just to keep things interesting, a lot of people are going to be mad at Mone Scott-Young and the rest of the LHHATL crew for playing with the viewers yet again. In the case of Jasmine Washington, rumor has it that she has pulled a stunt before when trying to say that a man fathered her child when he really didn’t.

According to the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 spoiler, Jasmine Washington and Rod Bullock both know that Jasmine’s baby is not fathered by Kirk Frost. Instead, they are allegedly setting him up in order to make a storyline on the VH1 reality show but it’s all going to come to a head in later episodes. Apparently, Logan is going to show up on camera to confront Jasmine but she will be too freaked out to even deal with him. Jasmine reportedly takes off out of the room when Logan shows up because she doesn’t know how to keep the Kirk Frost lie alive now that her ex-boyfriend has come back to tell everyone the truth.

While this is juicy and interesting, the fact that Kirk Frost and his wife Rasheeda are either going through this mess or faking it for the cameras is making Love & Hip Hop Atlanta seem fake and scripted. It makes us wonder now if that story that the Inquisitr reported on from last week about how Jasmine Washington’s paternity and child support case against Kirk is stalled due to her inability to find him is even true or if Jasmine is just stalling again in order to keep the drama alive.

