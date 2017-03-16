Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Accused Of ‘Playing Dirty’ On ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani found love on The Voice, but their flirty reunion on the show this season is resulting in accusations of “playing dirty” as coaches. This season was preceded by speculation as to how the lovebirds might handle being reunited on the popular singing competition. Would they try to ignore each other, play it cool, or give into the desire to flirt freely? The result has turned The Voice into The Love Boat at times, and Shelton recently found himself accused of using his romance with Stefani to “play dirty” with that love, while some questioned if the songstress was also taking her affair with the country crooner too far and cheating herself.

Shelton doesn’t seem to hesitate to “play a little dirty when it comes to getting the best Voice contestants on his team,” according to ET. But in the process, did he include Stefani in his scheme?

An example of Blake allegedly playing “dirty” took place during the blind auditions. A strong songstress, Enid Ortiz, did her best to belt out Adele’s “All I Ask.” But when it came to getting a spot on the show, it didn’t seem she would succeed, with the four coaches looking intrigued but not enough to make the commitment to press the button that swivels the huge coach chair around.

At the very end, Stefani leaned over and whispered to her boyfriend that Enid deserved to be chosen as a contestant. He obeyed Stefani, hitting his button at the very last second and shocking fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys.

Yells of “cheating” rose, with outspoken Adam not hesitating to stand in front of Shelton’s chair and scold him for the sneak move that followed Stefani’s advice.

“That was the dirtiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Shelton defended himself by using Stefani as part of his explanation.

“What happened back here is we were all going, ‘Is that as good as we think it is?’ And I’m like, ‘No, that’s no good,'” drawled the calm country crooner. “And then [Stefani] looked over to say something to Adam and I [tapped my button].”

The lovebirds laughed even as Levine tried to have the last word.

“You’re sleepin’ on the couch tonight,” mocked the coach in a reference to Shelton’s and Stefani’s romantic sleeping arrangements.

But Blake denied that he had cheated, pointing out that the other coaches could have turned around, and that they “had the whole song to hit their button.” However, he did concede one point.

“I know I did some trickery there.”

But it’s not just Shelton who’s being accused of playing dirty on The Voice.

The Hollywood Gossip questioned if Stefani has “gone too far” in using her romance to get ahead on the singing competition as well. Questions about her alleged use of her romance with the country crooner arose when she seemed to “imply the contestants can get the best of both worlds” because of her romance with Shelton, according to the media outlet.

The allegations took place when Ashley sang “Let Him Fly” by Patty Griffin, getting chair turns from Stefani, Alicia, and Shelton. Stefani offered a new enticement by claiming that if Ashley chose her, then the contestant would get access to both lovebirds. However, that unusual ploy failed, with Ashley choosing Shelton over Stefani.

But is there another reason beside winning when it comes to all that flirting between the lovebirds on air? Radar Online reported that after finding love on a previous season, the couple is earning an “exceptional bonus” to flaunt their romance on the show.

A source close to production told the media outlet that Stefani and Shelton make more than the other coaches to add a “spark” to the singing competition.

“[They] are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera.”

While the producers allegedly hope to see Shelton and Stefani competing against each other, there also is a reported “break-up” section in their contract. If the two do split, they still must finish this season.

“There is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause,” said the insider.

“If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

But what the management team really wants to see is the country crooner propose to Gwen, according to the source, who shared that the producers are “really, really pushing” for a proposal.

“They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show,” added the insider.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]