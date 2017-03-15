Ed Sheeran’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo Likely To Coincide With North American Tour

The airing of Ed Sheeran’s cameo on HBO’s Game of Thrones is likely to coincide with the singer’s North American tour to promote his new album Divide.

The creators of the hit TV series, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, confirmed Sheeran’s appearance on Game of Thrones season 7 a few days ago during the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, according to the Guardian. The fantasy drama would return to the screen on July 16.

Ed Sheeran announced his massive North American tour earlier this month following the release of his third studio album Divide. The four-month-long tour will kick off at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO on June 29 and will come to an end at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on October 6. Ticketmaster launched a pre-sale of tickets for Ed Sheeran’s North America tour on Monday, March 13. The tickets would go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17.

Considering that Game of Thrones season 7 would have only seven one-hour-lone episodes, it is likely that the particular episode(s) where Ed Sheeran makes a cameo could be aired while he is still on tour in North America.

The creators of the Game of Thrones have not revealed a timeline for the release of the upcoming season of the popular TV show. Also, the role that Ed Sheeran would be playing remains undisclosed.

Sheeran reportedly visited the set of the Game of Thrones to surprise Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and ended up working with the cast. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said.

Ed Sheeran is not the first musician to make an appearance on the Game of Thrones. Other musicians who have been featured briefly on the show include Mastodon, Of Monsters and Men, Will Champion of Coldplay, and Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol.

The members of Mastodon are likely to appear alongside Ed Sheeran in the Game of Thrones season 7. The band’s guitarist Brent Hinds confirmed this during a recent interview on The Jasta Show. Mastodon band members Bill Kelliher, Brann Dailor, and Hinds appeared as “wildings” in season 5 of the Game of Thrones. Hints said that he would be making his return in the next season of the Game of Thrones having risen from the head as a “white walker.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s Divide could turn out to be his most successful album yet as the project continues to set records. Divide is currently No. 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart and set a record as the fastest-selling pop album by a male UK artist after selling nearly 700,000 units in one week, according to Guinness World Records. The album is expected to set a record for the fastest selling UK album in a month with four million copies sold in 10 days.

With a total of 16 tracks on the UK Top 20 Chart, Ed Sheeran has also set a record for having the most songs in the top 20 chart at the same time. What’s more, Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” one of the singles from Divide, set a record as the most streamed track on Spotify after it was released in January.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Ed Sheeran revealed that he was not “really comfortable” with director Jason Koenig’s suggestion that he should go shirtless in the video of “Shape of You.” However, he admits that in the end, it worked out as the lighting effect made the scene look “quite cool.”

Sheeran also admitted that he is “amazed” by his success. “I thought I would have hit my peak four or five years ago,” he said. “I’m baffled by how big it’s getting.”

Even before the airing of his first appearance on the Game of Thrones, the excitement with which fans have welcomed the news shows that they would like to see him more on the show. Perhaps Ed Sheeran could take a leaf from Mastodon’s book and appear in season 8 of the Game of Thrones next year.

