WWE News: Updated ‘WrestleMania 33’ Card – Three Huge New Matches Added

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were eight confirmed matches announced for WrestleMania 33, but WWE is far from finished. After SmackDown Live concluded last night, there were three more matches added to the card, but only two of them have been made official. The third match is essentially solidified and in place, but the other two official bouts are huge and add a lot to the already stacked card.

With a card that already had a lot of star-power on it, WWE still has a few weeks ago and some more matches to add to WrestleMania 33. The New Day will be the hosts of the huge pay-per-view (PPV), but the matches are what fans are truly looking forward to, and on Tuesday night, the event grew by three.

Last night on SmackDown Live, a match that has been rumored for a long time was confirmed for the PPV, and it is an interesting one. The company is bringing more real-life couples into the storylines and they’ve finally and officially recognized that John Cena and Nikki Bella are together and they’re willing to fight side-by-side.

The Miz and Maryse have physically attacked and called out John Cena and Nikki Bella in recent weeks, and it has become too much. As recapped by the official website of WWE, the couples came face-to-face last night on SmackDown and it was time to do something about their issues with each other.

General manager Daniel Bryan appeared in the arena and let the world know that no match would happen on free TV. No, he made a mixed tag match for WrestleMania 33 and it will see John Cena team with Nikki Bella to take on the couple of The Miz and Maryse in Orlando.

Austin Aries has only had a few matches on the main roster of WWE, but he has already let the world know that he won’t be taken lightly. The official website of WWE recapped last night’s episode of 205 Live and it featured a Fatal 5-Way to determine the number one contender for Neville’s Cruiserweight Title.

It was an incredibly exciting match which saw Austin Aries outlast and defeat TJ Perkins, The Brian Kendrick, Akira Tozawa, and Tony Nese. Now, these two officially have a title match on the WrestleMania 33 card, and they’ll have a big stage on which to showcase their talent.

There was a third new match is pretty much in place for WrestleMania 33, but it has yet to be confirmed of officially announced by WWE.

As reported by Inquisitr, AJ Styles attacked Shane McMahon last night on SmackDown Live and left him bloodied backstage. That assault led to Daniel Bryan “firing” AJ Styles and sending him home, and Wrestling Inc. is even reporting that the former WWE World Champion was moved to the “Alumni Section” of the website to further along the storyline.

Fans watching last night’s show know that Shane McMahon came out at the end of the show and said that Styles now had an opponent for the PPV. There will be a storyline of some sort where he is re-hired and officially placed into the match for the event at some point soon.

Current card for WrestleMania 33:

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship: Alex Bliss (c) vs. Women’s division

Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Tag Team Championship: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus or Enzo Amore & Big Cass

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Hosts: The New Day

In less than three weeks, WWE will bring WrestleMania 33 to life in Orlando, and the card is already 11 matches long. Considering the company has around seven hours of time to fill, they’re going to need a lot of interesting matches to keep the attention of the fans. AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon hasn’t been made official, but it is coming soon. The Cruiserweight Title match and mixed tag bout are confirmed for the card and add a lot of star-power to the PPV.

[Featured Image by WWE]