‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3: Three Things We Are Sure Of (At This Point)

Rick and Morty Season 3 is being eagerly awaited by fans of the hit animated black comedy series since its second season ended back in October 2015. While the rumored release dates for the highly-anticipated third season have been consistently proven wrong, there are some things that avid fans of the runaway hit series could be assured of.

Here then, are top five things that we definitively know about Rick and Morty Season 3. Do take note, however, that these three are not written in any particular order. Here’s what we have, folks.

The Writers’ Room Is More Gender-Balanced

One of the most notable things about Rick and Morty Season 3 is the fact that the number of writers for the upcoming season has been raised significantly. Apart from more writers, the lineup of writers for Rick and Morty Season 3 are also more gender-balanced. A Den of Geek report quoted series co-creator Dan Harmon regarding this development.

“There was a craving for a gender balance in the writers’ room that we had never had, but I’m also very proud of the fact that we didn’t compromise ourselves following that craving. … We’ve gone from a bunch of dudes shooting Nerf guns at each other and asking each other questions about women that we don’t know the answers to. I think it’s like a 50/50 balance now, like in the early days of Community, which is really great. Because I think the important thing about gender in the writers’ room is not representation, it’s balance.”

Considering that the words “gender balance” appeared in Harmon’s statement, many fans of the hit Adult Swim show became a bit apprehensive about the possible changes that might happen in the tone and humor of the hit animated series. Many noted that Archer, a notable animated comedy series in its own right, suffered greatly as a result of more gender balance in the writers’ room.

After all, if there is anything that makes Rick and Morty really shine, it would be its unrestrained humor. The last thing the third season needs is for it to be weighed down by possible political correctness.

Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 3 Is Titled “Rickmancing the Stone”

While details about Rick and Morty Season 3 are very scarce, there has been a pretty steady stream of rumors and leaks about the development of the hit animated series’ upcoming season. Among the most notable came from the Spencer Grammer, the voice of Summer in the show, who uploaded an image to her official Instagram page indicating the script for the second episode of Rick and Morty Season 3.

Here we go. #rickandmorty #pickups #season3 A post shared by Spencer Grammer (@spencergrammer) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Immediately noticeable in Grammer’s post is the title of the episode, “Rickmancing the Stone.” The title does make sense, considering that Rick and Morty titles from Season 1 and 2 usually reference famous films such as Total Recall. Thus, “Rickmancing the Stone” appears to be explicitly referencing the critically-acclaimed 1984 adventure movie Romancing the Stone, starring Michael Douglas and directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Despite the references to the 1984 film, however, little could be determined from the title of Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 with regards to the episode’s actual plot. From the photo that Grammer uploaded, it appears that the episode would involve a “giant piano” of some kind, which, unsurprisingly, is not in any way related to the events of the 1984 adventure film.

Rick and Morty Season 3 Will Have 14 Episodes

This particular Rick and Morty Season 3 fact has been around for a while now, and it is one that is most definitely certain. An Inverse report stated that back in January 2016, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed to fans at the Magic City Comic-Con that the third season of the hit black comedy series would feature 14 episodes, notably longer than Season 1’s 11-episode run and Season 2’s 10-episode length.

A 14-episode run for Rick and Morty Season 3 seems very strategic and logical, considering that the plot of the animated series has thickened considerably during the last few episodes of the second season. With Rick being taken prisoner by the Galactic Federation, many fans expect that at least an episode or two would be dedicated to the character’s eventual escape.

Rick and Morty Season 3 is widely speculated to be released in April 2017, as teased by one of the show’s characters, Mr. Poopybutthole, during the post-credits scene of the Season 2 finale. Of course, the character’s revelation might not be as accurate anymore, considering that the statement is more than a year old. Nevertheless, fans of the hit animated series could rest assure that Rick and Morty Season 3 is coming… in due time.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]