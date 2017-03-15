‘Dancing With The Stars’ Rigged: Is The Show Fake? Experts Reveal It May Be!

The show may be one of the most popular ones on ABC, but there are new rumors that have surfaced that claim that Dancing with the Stars is rigged. While this isn’t the first time that the show has been accused of being fake — last year, Ryan Lochte claimed that the show was rigged against him — but this does seem to be the first time that the claims have any merit. Will this be the year that the show finally gets exposed?

The Independent Journal Review was the first to report on the story that Dancing with the Stars is rigged this year. The outlet claims that this year, a group of the cast members got together to complain about the “unfair advantage” another cast member — namely, Heather Morris — has over them.

Even Maksim Chmerkovskiy, her professional partner, admits that Heather Morris has an advantage over the other cast members, and he hopes that this means it will work out in their favor.

“I hope so. I’m excited. Listen, I’ll take it. I’ll take whatever I can get. It’s a hard show. It’s a difficult production. It’s going to be non-stop, full-on. To say that we just have this massive advantage, I think so, but I don’t think we’re the only ones that could pull off beautiful, beautiful numbers.”

And that’s not all. According to E! News, there’s almost no question that Dancing with the Stars is rigged. In fact, there are so many shenanigans going on that, behind the scenes, the other cast members are threatening to walk off.

“There has been some joking and a little snark about it among the other contestants,” the insider says, “but it’s just because there is literally no doubt she’s a professional dancer. It takes the others days or even a full week to learn a routine. She gets it down in a matter of hours.” In addition to “snark,” another source tells E! News that one of the professionals has “said something about it.” “The pro complained that it isn’t fair,” the source reveals.”

So, what happens now that all of the dirty deeds surrounding Dancing with the Stars is rigged are now revealed? Could this mean the end of the show?

Not quite, according to Gold Derby. In fact, even though the show is rigged in Heather Morris’s favor, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is still favored to win!

“The “Dancing with the Stars” season 24 premiere is just one week away, and there is movement in our latest predictions, but not at the top: four-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles remains the woman to beat with 2/3 odds of winning the Mirror Ball Trophy. Four of our top five predicted favorites are women. Still in second place behind Biles is “Glee” actress Heather Morris, but Morris has improved to 3/1 odds, up slightly from 10/3 odds this time last week. She’s arguably the most experienced dancer among this year’s “DWTS” contestants, having appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” and working as a backup dancer for Beyonce in addition to her role in the musical-comedy series “Glee.”

Fifth Harmony starlet Normani Kordei is also predicted to take home the top title.

