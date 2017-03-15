‘Young and The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Proposes To Chelsea During May Sweeps?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are on the way for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) in the coming months. Nick and Chelsea are an official couple, but she’s keeping a huge secret from him. If he finds out, it could devastate their new relationship.

The way things are going, the Young and the Restless fans assume that he will propose before May sweeps. Nick has a dating style that makes it easy to predict his behavior. First, he takes his new lady on a few dates. Then, Nick makes love to her. Just a few weeks later, he will declare he cannot see his life without her and profess his love. That is when the engagement ring pops up, and he asks her to marry him. The writing is on the wall, Nick will propose. The only real question is when will it happen.

The Young and the Restless viewers watched Nick use this dating system with Sharon (Sharon Case), Avery (Jessica Collins), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Sage (Kelly Sullivan), and now Chelsea. So far, his plan is working well on Chelsea. However, how long will she be able to keep Christian’s paternity a secret?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, it’s only a matter of time before Chelsea reveals that Christian isn’t his son, but Adam’s. This juicy tidbit will send Nick over the edge. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick would be forced to make a difficult decision about his relationship with Chelsea.

Before Nick finds out about Christian’s paternity, the Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick will propose to Chelsea. Of course, Chelsea will say yes and begin to plan a fall wedding. Before the wedding, Chelsea starts to wonder if she should tell Nick about Christian’s paternity because she doesn’t like the idea of keeping secrets from the man she wants to marry.

According to Daytime Confidential, Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) is off contract and will exit the Young and the Restless. Chloe will leave Genoa City in an “explosive” storyline, according to the report. Many Y&R viewers wonder if her exit storyline will have anything to do with Adam (Justin Hartley) or Christian’s paternity.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea will discover that Chloe was Victor’s (Eric Braeden) secret accomplice that helped frame Adam last year. Chelsea will come unhinged and lash out at Chloe.

Victor has threatened to disclose Chloe’s involvement in Adam’s framing several times. He backed off after Chloe said she would find a way to bring him down with her. Is it possible someone else knows about Chloe’s involvement and tells Chelsea just before her wedding to Nick?

The Young and the Restless writing team’s stance has been that Adam is dead and may not return. The fans have been vocal about how they feel, demanding the network rehire ex-Adam, Michael Muhney. Even so, CBS has maintained that there were no immediate plans to recast the role.

The Young and the Restless writer, Sally Sussman revealed that for the time being Nick is Christian’s father and she saw no reason to bring Adam back to the canvas. She may have no other choice because it looks like showrunner Mal Young wants to see the truth about Christian’s paternity to come out.

As for Adam Newman, he may not return for quite a while. If Chelsea and Nick get engaged, Adam will probably show up just as the priest asks if anyone has a reason why they can’t be married.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Nick will propose to Chelsea soon? Will Adam ever return?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]