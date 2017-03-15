Kailyn Lowry Pregnant: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reacts To Chris Lopez Rumors

Kailyn Lowry has finally addressed the ongoing rumors of Chris Lopez’s possible ties to her third child.

During Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry was targeted by allegations claiming she was pregnant during filming and according to one fan, she was likely knocked up by her friend and rumored baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

“Ummmm no I wasn’t,” Kailyn Lowry fired back.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her pregnancy at the end of last month on her blog and ever since, fans have been wondering when she became pregnant — and who got her pregnant.

“Wasn’t this filmed in October? And you’re 5 months now….hmmmm,” the woman on Twitter continued in regard to Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy.

“No, it wasn’t filmed in October. And I wasn’t pregnant then,” Lowry claimed.

After confirming her baby news on her blog, Kailyn Lowry appeared on an episode of Teen Mom 2 and spoke of her pregnancy. However, while the reality star has revealed she’s about halfway through her pregnancy, she said she was not ready to identify the man who she is having a baby with. As for her date of conception, Lowry likely became pregnant with her third child in early November, although she may have conceived shortly before or after.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are known to communicate with one another online and while they haven’t said much to one another publicly in recent weeks, Lopez spoke of a miracle child in January — and Lowry favorited his tweet. While the post remained online for several weeks, Lopez ultimately chose to delete the tweet after it was used in articles claiming he could have fathered the Teen Mom 2 star’s third child.

Kailyn Lowry’s rumored baby daddy has also shared a couple of other tweets that appeared to be related to the ongoing drama surrounding Lowry. In one of Lopez’s messages, he seemingly reacted to the news of Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s allegedly upcoming tell-all and in another, he commented on the news of another man being tied to her pregnancy.

When Kailyn Lowry first announced she was expecting, she attempted to explain to fans why she allowed herself to get pregnant by a third man.

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to fans on her blog on February 24.

Kailyn Lowry went on to address her previous claims of not wanting to have any more children. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Lowry told her former husband she preferred to focus on her career and wasn’t open to having more kids. A short time later, their marriage came to an end.

“I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” she said. “I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

