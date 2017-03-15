Megyn Kelly’s ‘Messy’ Contract With Fox News Puts Her NBC Job On Hold

Megyn Kelly’s “messy” contract with Fox News is putting her job on hold at NBC. The star journalist can’t officially begin work with the peacock network until she’s free and clear from her contract with the Fox. News Channel. Depending on who one asks, Kelly’s contract from Fox is branded a “messy exit.”

Megyn’s last air date on The Kelly File was January 6 in which she announced that she was leaving the network to broadcast for NBC. What’s known about her new projects is she’ll be anchoring a morning news program as well as a Sunday night show similar to that of CBS’ 60 Minutes. There’s also plans in the works for her to possibly be part of a daily talk show as well as leading special news event coverage.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Fox News and a rep for Megyn differ on when she’s released from her contract. Fox News claims it released Megyn Kelly from her contract March 9, four months earlier than the original date of July 1. Megyn Kelly’s spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, disagrees. She says that “the terms of the termination are still being negotiated.”

Is Megyn Kelly still under contract at Fox News? Depends on who you askhttps://t.co/zQpSjKMb0l — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 15, 2017

It’s expected that Megyn Kelly will attract big advertising business for NBC and there’s no question they’re ready to put her to work as soon as possible. There’s talk that she’ll be hosting either the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. hour of Today, but industry insiders say she’ll be working on a morning program separate from that. Not long after she was hired by NBC, the network revealed that Al Roker and Tamron Hall’s 9 a.m. hour of Today would be canceled next fall. Soon after the announcement, Hall left the network.

Plans for what’s ahead following the cancellation aren’t clear, but there’s going to be a new morning format when the network rolls out its 2017-2018 fall lineup. Wall Street Journal writes that NBC thinks Megyn Kelly will be a “big asset in its presentation to advertisers.”

NBC brass are currently in the process of hiring an executive producer for Megyn’s morning show. A source told Page Six that she doesn’t want Matt Lauer “loyalists” running her program and that she’s seeking someone from the “outside” to come in and produce it. Another source said people who’ve worked at NBC for 30 years are in fear of losing their jobs because they don’t know when a “moving van” is going to pull up to the studio.

The report goes on to say that Megyn could appear on the Sunday evening show as early as this summer. It all depends on when the contract details with Fox News gets straightened out. A person described as being “close to the situation” says Kelly doesn’t yet have a start date and that everything is in limbo due to the contract issue.

Fox News Says Megyn Kelly Has Been Released From Her Contract: She can shake hands with Maddow the KOOK https://t.co/gDUUchNuIg via @variety — RTS (@Bulge1944) March 15, 2017

Megyn is busy being a stay-at-home mom to her three children until she returns to television. One of the many reasons she left Fox was to spend more nights at home with her family. She recently shared in an interview that the move from Fox to NBC had to do with taking care of herself and the family. She loves being the one to tuck her two sons and daughter in bed at night. Although she’ll be working on a Sunday night program, it won’t entail the hard news stamina she had to possess five nights a week working on The Kelly File.

Are you looking forward to Megyn Kelly’s debut on NBC?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]