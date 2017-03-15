Who Is Lady Gaga’s Boyfriend? ‘Million Reasons’ Why Christian Carino Is The One

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend Christian Carino may have confirmed their relationship less than a month ago, but there are plenty of reasons why the “Million Reasons” hitmaker thinks the talent agent is the one.

Lady Gaga has just proven that she’s not interested in “Bad Romance” anymore. The singer, who was the halftime performer at the Super Bowl last month and will lead two weekends of Coachella in April, seems as happy as ever dating her new boyfriend Christian Carino.

More photos: Lady Gaga arriving at a recording studio with Christian Carino in LA yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1xhzUgkFA8 — Lady Gaga Media (@GagaMediaDotNet) March 12, 2017

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino stepped out holding hands to enjoy a date night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. And there are a million reasons (or more) why Gaga’s relationship with Carino is not her yet another bad romance.

In exclusive pictures obtained by E! News, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are seen outside the hotel waiting for their car to arrive. One of the reasons why Gaga may want to hold on to Carino is because he gave her his black jacket to keep her warm in her gorgeous white jumpsuit that night.

On top of being a gentleman and caring boyfriend, Christian Carino also has a sense of fashion. The talent agent wore dark denim jeans and a black button-down shirt and looked super classy. If that’s not enough to label Christian Carino as perfect boyfriend material, Lady Gaga’s beau carried a few gifts, which he probably got for the “Poker Face” singer, back to their car.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino Share a Steamy Kiss During Date Night https://t.co/dwdnLuoK3C via @EOnlineAU pic.twitter.com/t5oYeXEwGk — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) March 15, 2017

And then there was that passionate kiss on the lips that Carino gave Lady Gaga before getting into the car. It sure sent shivers down the “Bad Romance” singer’s spine.

While there are no details how Lady Gaga and her boyfriend spent their date inside the hotel, Dylan McDermott, Christina Aguilera, and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger were all spotted leaving the venue around the same time that night.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino sparked dating rumors during the Super Bowl weekend last month when they were spotted kissing on the field as the “Million Reasons” hitmaker was preparing for her iconic halftime performance. A week before the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino showed up at Tommy and Gigi Hadid’s Spring 2017 fashion show and were later spotted at a Kings Of Leon concert in California.

Christian Carino will most likely come to support his girlfriend at Coachella 2017 next month, where Lady Gaga is set to perform two consecutive weekends. The “Poker Face” singer confirmed her headline Coachella gig earlier this month, when she wrote on Twitter, “Let’s party in the desert,” and posted a picture of the music festival’s lineup.

Lady Gaga is replacing Beyoncé’s headline spot, as the “Formation” singer had to drop out because of her pregnancy. While it’s too early to talk about Lady Gaga’s possible pregnancy from boyfriend Christian Carino, as the two have been dating for only a month, the two sure seem like the happiest couple ever.

More importantly, Lady Gaga is certainly done with bad romances in her life. Last year, Lady Gaga and actor Taylor Kinney infamously called off their engagement. Lady Gaga and Kinney had dated for nearly five years before the actor asked Gaga to be his wife in February, 2015. But the two called off their marriage plans in July, 2016.

But the list of Lady Gaga’s bad romances doesn’t end with Kinney, as the singer dated in the mid-2000s her then manager, Rob Fusari, even though he was engaged and living with his fiancée. After their split, Lady Gaga and Fusari engaged in an ugly court battle, with Fusari seeking a 20 per cent cut from song royalties and 15 per cent of merchandise sales as part of their 2006 contract, according to the Daily Mail.

¿Novio favoritos de Lady Gaga? Luc Carl, Rob Fusari, Dada Williams, Speedy, Taylor Kinney o Christian Carino. Vota: https://t.co/wyLFXeHHtU pic.twitter.com/PbPBFgRJ7C — Hey Lady Gaga (@HeyLadyGagaMX) March 7, 2017

[Featured Image by Jae C. Hong/AP Images]