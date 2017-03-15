After Mama June’s New Look In 2017, Now Weight Loss Surgery For Honey Boo Boo?

After Mama June’s weight loss and subsequent new look in 2017, it may now be her daughters’ turn to get a makeover. According to reports, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin might go for weight loss surgery.

The 37-year-old mother is presently a part of the WE TV reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot, which is going to document her massive weight loss. The formerly obese celebrity aims to become a size 4 by the end of the TV show.

Mama June’s daughters, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin, made fun of their mother’s “turkey neck,” i.e. her triple chin. The mother took medical help to achieve her incredible weight loss. She had a procedure called “cool sculpting” to get rid of her triple chin. She had to wait for eight hours before she could have her new look without the triple chin.

She also underwent surgery for the weight loss. Now new reports reveal that she would not mind her daughters going under the knife for weight loss. For those who are not aware, Mama June’s elder daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is 17 and her younger daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is just 11.

Mama June was on The Domenick Nati Show to talk about her weight loss and new look in 2017. She also talked about Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin on the show. The mother, however, acknowledged that her daughters might be too young to think about weight loss now.

“I do encourage them to lose weight, but they’re teenagers,” she said. “You have to do your research, definitely, and that’s what got me into the gastric sleeve. That helps you lose as much weight as possible.”

If it would make them confident, then yes, I would recommend the surgery.

Mama June mentioned about the gastric sleeve surgery, which she is reportedly going to undergo later this month. The surgery is apparently a safer way to lose weight, since the reality TV star fell unconscious a few times due to her strict weight loss diet to get the new look in 2017.

According to TMZ, Mama June will lose at least 80 lbs because of the surgery. She has already managed to lose 90 lbs so far. It will be Dr. Michael Feiz, known as a “sleeve specialist,” who is going to perform the surgery.

Honey Boo Boo earlier said she was in no mood to follow a diet to lose weight. When the Beverly Hills doctor asked her to follow a strict diet for a new look, she called him “crazy.”

“Mama’s on this diet, but I’m not,” Honey Boo Boo said. “I mean, seriously, this dude is really crazy.”

Since Honey Boo Boo is not really into diet, the question is if she will opt for weight loss surgery. Now that her mother is also going for surgery instead of diet for weight loss, the 11-year-old might get inspired. If she decides to go for surgery, she definitely has her mother’s support for it. Mama June, however, said before that she would not want her daughters to lose weight.

Mama June earlier said that she had to bear the expenses for the cosmetic procedure for weight loss. According to the International Business Times UK, the reality star denied that it was WE TV that paid for her surgery.

In the recent past Mama June underwent a major transformation after shedding 150 pounds by combining diet and exercise with gastric sleeve surgery and excess skin removal surgeries. Surprisingly, the reality star revealed that the expenses involved with the cosmetic procedures were borne by her.

Watch her incredible weight loss program on Mama June: From Not to Hot, which airs on WE TV on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]