Chelsea Houska And Kailyn Lowry Defend Themselves Against ‘Teen Mom 2’ Edits

Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry both had complaints about editing after watching Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

After watching as her mother spoke to her 7-year-old daughter, Aubree, about having her husband, Cole DeBoer, as her official father after they wed, Chelsea Houska took to Twitter to defend the conversation and explain why she appeared so “crabby.”

“[Obviously] crabby in the scene [with] my mom but they left out the convo [before] this where she kept talking about [Aubrey’s] dad in front of her,” Chelsea Houska wrote to her fans and follower on March 13.

“Then I just felt like she was pushing the ‘new dad’ stuff and [Aubree] was uncomfortable,” she added.

Chelsea Houska shares daughter Aubree with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, who reportedly quit the series weeks ago after being pegged as a neglectful parent for the past several years on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 2.

“[Adam Lind] was under contract for Season Seven, but they didn’t film with him for the past seven months while they were filming with [Chelsea Houska],” an insider told Radar Online last month. “So they just use him to bash him on the show.”

“It got to the point where Adam deleted his Twitter and doesn’t use his social media anymore,” the source continued. “It’s pointless because he always has to defend the plot lines against him.”

Chelsea Houska also has a new baby, son Watson, with her husband Cole DeBoer, who she wed in October of last year. Although Houska and DeBoer kept their wedding off the show, Houska shared several photos of her nuptials with fans online and also addressed her marriage on Teen Mom 2.

The ladies of Teen Mom 2 have been staying in the news in recent weeks due to their pregnancies and births. On January 24, Jenelle Evans welcomed her daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, the third child for Evans and her boyfriend, David, who both have two older children from previous relationships. One day later, Chelsea Houska’s second child arrived.

One month after the birth of Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska’s children, their co-star, Kailyn Lowry, announced that she was expecting her third child with a third man. However, she has yet to reveal who the man is and has confirmed to her fans on Twitter that they are not currently dating.

As for Lowry’s issues with production, she took to Twitter on March 13, as well, and claimed a scene between her and her now-ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was edited to make her look bad.

“They left out the fact that [Lincoln] was going to another country too,” Kailyn Lowry told her fans.

During the scene in question, Lowry was seen preparing to say goodbye to her son, but rather than help Marroquin out and allow him to borrow a bag for their 3-year-old son’s clothes, she refused to do so and her fans were enraged.

“[You] couldn’t even give him a bag for the clothes! Smh give him a d*** break girl! Karma is gonna bite you,” one woman wrote. “That was a lot of clothes! Poor Javi man, she goes the extra mile to make s**t hard for him.”

“I used to like her but now she’s just being spiteful,” another Teen Mom 2 viewer added.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin parted ways last year and she quickly moved on with someone new.

To see mor of Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

