Marcus Cromartie Seattle Seahawks Rumors: New York Jets, Eagles Interested Too

Marcus Cromartie-Seattle Seahawks rumors indicate an effort to improve the secondary. The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are also expressing interest in the free agent cornerback, who could be leaving the San Francisco 49ers very soon. This might be considered a minor signing for any of the teams, but Cromartie could certainly provide depth to any NFL franchise. This past weekend Cromartie also met with the Detroit Lions, showing that there is no shortage of suitors trying to sign him during the NFL offseason.

A report by CBS Sports from the beginning of March indicated that the San Francisco 49ers wouldn’t be putting together a new contract for Marcus Cromartie. He had been a restricted free agent, but the decision by the team to non-tender him has made him an unrestricted free agent. Any team looking to improve in the secondary has already been linked to Cromartie through NFL rumors, with the Detroit Lions sitting at the top of that list. A report by the Detroit Free Press indicates that Cromartie already met with the Lions, but left Detroit without signing a deal.

A new report by the Sacramento Bee mentions all the other teams that have confirmed interest in signing the free agent corner. The Marcus Cromartie-Seattle Seahawks rumors pick up at this point, but the team could receive some competition in courting him. In addition to the Lions, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles expressing interest publicly, the 49ers may also be waiting for the right moment to offer a new contract. If he remains on the market at an inexpensive rate, the 49ers might just scoop him up again.

Marcus Cromartie’s stats weren’t too impressive during the 2016 NFL season, as he registered just three tackles and a fumble recovery for the San Francisco 49ers. Appearing in 10 games for the 49ers, Cromartie was on the field to provide depth, most often when the opponent was going to a four or five receiver set. He played three seasons with the 49ers, playing a total of 21 games and starting one of them during his time in California.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been quite a few Seattle Seahawks rumors this offseason, indicating just how much work the team is doing to try to improve its roster. The Seahawks already signed running back Eddie Lacy away from the Green Bay Packers, sat down for meetings with former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson and tight end Jared Cook, and are scheduled to meet with running back Jamaal Charles on Wednesday (March 15). Now it’s safe to add another name to that list as the Seahawks look for defensive depth.

Marcus Cromartie’s contract earned him $1.11 million over the last two NFL seasons, which could be a salary close to what he receives in free agency. An undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Cromartie started out with the San Diego Chargers before going to the 49ers. He doesn’t provide the same value as a starting cornerback, but could possibly be looking for a team that will give him the opportunity to win a spot in training camp. That could be what Cromartie and his agent are looking for while meeting with teams around the league.

The Seattle Seahawks’ roster is starting to shape up nicely for the 2017 NFL season, including the move to give offensive lineman Luke Joeckel a one-year deal to come protect quarterback Russell Wilson. The team still needs to improve on the offensive line, but it may end up being a goal pushed off to the 2017 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have met with other linemen this month, but none have decided that Seattle is the best fit for them. It also doesn’t mean that the team is done scheduling meetings with potential free agents who could help beef up the line.

With some salary cap space still left to work with, the Seahawks could be looking to sign several more free agents before the week is complete. It suggests that there will be quite a few more Seattle Seahawks rumors floating around before all of the key free agents have picked their new cities. As for the Marcus Cromartie rumors, he may simply be waiting for the right contract offer, so if the Seahawks don’t act quickly, the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, or San Francisco 49ers could nab him first.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]