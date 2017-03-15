E9 Flies: Are Humans The Fledged Bald Eagle’s Greatest Threat? Watch Live Cams

On March 14, 2017, at approximately 7:22 a.m. ET, E9 accidentally fledged the nest located on Dick Pritchett’s private property and is now on the greatest adventure in the 74-day-old bald eagle’s life. E9 was practicing branching skills when a jump from the nest to an adjoining branch and back again resulted in a mishap on the return. E9 lost footing, dangled from the nest then fell. Fortunately, E9 flew just in time to break the fall and landed safely on the ground. As E9 fledged, there has been great concern for the bald eagle’s safety, and it was hoped that E9 would put those new flying skills into practice and follow mom Harriet and dad M15 back to the nest. Now, there is great concern that human interference is threatening E9’s safety and resulting in the eaglet’s separation from mom, dad, and the nest.

You may watch the Southwest Florida Eagle Cams live online in the video playlist below. Also included are other videos featuring live eagle cams.

What is most troubling is that at the time of this writing, E9 has been seen moving towards the area of the nest. People have been coming to the Pritchett property to take photos of the eagles, causing the Pritchett’s to remind them that this is against the law. The nest cam is located on private property, and it is a federal offense to disturb bald eagles. Under no circumstance should onlookers try to assist E9 in any way, shape or form. There is great worry that human interference will factor into the situation and cause the eagles to face permanent separation. At the same time, while these fears are valid, we must realize that when watching a live cam, like the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, we get a view of nature in its raw moments. E9 is not the first eaglet to accidentally fledge the nest. We just happen to be seeing real situations play out that are often experienced in the wild without the assistance of a live cam.

The fact that E9 has moved close to the tree is extremely comforting, and it seems at this point we can trust E9’s determination and strong eagle instincts to get through this mishap. At approximately 10:30 a.m. ET, E9 was spotted perched high in the old cam tree proving the eagle has what it takes to make it through.

It is troubling and upsetting to see an empty nest or to tune into the live cam and see Harriet alone, without her baby, but we must realize that no matter what happens, E9 is a healthy, tough bird. If not, the fall from the tree could or would have been devastating, but instead, E9’s instincts kicked in right when they were needed.

E9 is such a curious bird, and it’s no wonder so many have fallen in love with the juvenile bald eagle. During E9’s adventures, he or she was spotted exploring the pasture, checking out horses and other birds, and the youngster even tried to eat horse manure.

Those who follow the live eagle cam captured many wonderful moments of E9’s great adventure. The YouTube user Wskrsnwings provides phenomenal videos that she takes separate from the Pritchett’s eagle cam. Her videos are her own creation and under copyright. You may view and subscribe to her YouTube channel here. Her video footage and E9 updates are the best you’ll find, and her footage of E9’s fall and descent from the nesting tree brought clarity to what was a difficult and troubling moment for E9’s fans.

You may see Wskrsnwings footage of E9 exploring the pasture, learning to fly, and experiencing freedom for the first time, as well as her capture of E9’s fall from the tree in the videos below.

Here is a playlist from Whiskrsnwings featuring Harriet, M15 and E9.

Watch E9’s Greatest Adventure

Watch: Views of E9’s Fall

Waiting for E9 to Return to the Nest (photos)

Those tempted to go the Pritchett property to take photos or if they think they can help E9 are advised to stay away…. It is best to leave the eagles alone and let E9 return home. Harriet and M15 know what they are doing, and the worst thing that can happen at this point is human interference. E9 is not hurt, and Harriet and M15 know what is going on. Keep in mind that the nest and E9 are on private property. If you want to watch E9, Harriet, and M15, then tune into the live cam and follow the official Southwest Florida Eagle Cam for updates and news.

