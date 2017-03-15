‘Honey Boo Boo’ Mom Weight Loss Update: Mama June Says Pounds ‘Falling’

Honey Boo Boo’s mom has recently been in the news for her dramatic weight loss. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the transformation took place over a period of several months, and new pictures of Mama June following her weight loss have yet to be revealed.

Honey Boo Boo’s mom’s weight loss is currently being documented in a docu-drama called Mama June: From Not To Hot. Each week, fans get to see Honey Boo Boo’s mom’s progress but most simply cannot wait for her big reveal!

According to People Magazine, the impetus for Mama June’s dramatic transformation came when her ex-husband, Sugar Bear, cheated on her. Around that time, June Shannon decided that she wanted to make a change and “get a handle on her health.”

Before the new show made its debut, June pledged that she would look “completely different” and would not even recognize herself once her transformation was complete.

Mama June picks out skin-tight size 4 revenge dress???? for Sugar Bear’s wedding on #FromNottoHot. https://t.co/k6Q0Fmb5nQ pic.twitter.com/0dpVEb5KE1 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 5, 2017

Mama June underwent gastric sleeve surgery and had an additional surgery to remove excess skin. In a recent interview on The Domenick Nati Show on iHeart, Honey Boo Boo’s mom revealed that she had provided the funds for the surgeries herself, addressing speculation that the TV network or producers of the show may have footed the bills.

“I have to pay just like everybody else,” June said in the interview. “I said it was going to happen whether I had them or not.”

In the same interview, Mama June also said that she is “happy” with her weight now. In addition to her surgeries, she has also been following a diet and exercise regime. Reports have now suggested that Honey Boo Boo’s mom weighed as much as 460 pounds, and she is now down to a size four. The 37-year-old reality star has also been providing regular updates on her Twitter account, keeping her 148,000 followers informed about her progress.

On March 10, the same date in which the most recent episode of her new aired, Honey Boo Boo’s mom took to Twitter to thank her trainer, Kenya Crooks, who can also be seen on her new show. In the tweet, Mama June said that Crooks had “worked [her] a** off” and that the pounds were “falling off.” She also jokingly expressed that she is not a fan of the scale, which she also repeated in a separate tweet to Gina Rodriguez.

Oh k here is the scale is still not my friend today it’s not about #s it about how you feel #MamaJune we r just joking @MzGinaRodriguez — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 11, 2017

Mama June first rose to fame on the TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which ran from 2012-14. She is the mother of four daughters, with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” being the youngest.

Mama June: From Not To Hot airs on Friday nights at 10:00 p.m. on WEtv. The series premiered on February 24 to a reported audience of 2.3 million viewers. The show consists of seven hour-long episodes, and there are now only four episodes remaining.

The anticipation to see Mama June’s new look continues to build. Her size-four image will reportedly be revealed in the final episode of the season, according to Independent Mail. A second season remains a possibility as well.

Have you been watching June’s new series and following the story of her weight loss and transformation? Are you excited to see Mama June’s big reveal? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)