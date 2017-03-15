‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sneak Peek: Are Japril Reuniting In Montana? [Video]

Grey’s Anatomy fans can expect to see a whole lot of Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) in the coming episodes of the ABC drama, but are they about to get back together?

A sneak peek of the special March 16 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, titled “Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?” but dubbed the “Japril sequel” by fans, gives viewers an early look at the episode which will only feature the former couple and also reveals big news about Jackson potentially reuniting with both his former wife and his dad.

The Grey’s sneak peek obtained by E! News shows Japril head to Montana together for the very special episode which focuses on their relationship, and appears to suggest that we could finally be meeting Jackson’s father, despite him being absent ever since the character was first introduced.

“When are you gonna tell me that you found your father? Your father, Jackson. Your long-lost deadbeat dad,” April can be heard telling her former husband in the Grey’s Anatomy sneak peek clip. “The distinguished hippie former surgeon Dr. Avery who slings hash at the local diner. He’s the whole reason we’re here!”

But it’s not just the possible appearance of Jackson’s dad that Grey’s Anatomy fans have to look forward to, as Jesse and Sarah also hinted that there’s a chance we could see them finally reunite after Grey’s fans have been urging the couple to reconcile amid their rocky relationship for months.

“Are they going to stay together? They’re co-parenting, being divorced, but living together,” Williams told E! News when asked about the former Grey’s Anatomy couple’s relationship ahead of the special episode, which will only feature Jackson and April together in Montana away from the rest of the main cast.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor then went on to hint that the close quarters the twosome are experiencing during their trip could force them back together, as Jesse teased that a reconciliation may be on the cards during their trip away from Grey Sloan Memorial hospital.

“They can kind of escape through their work, but on this trip and in this episode, they’re together,” he told the site, teasing a possible reunion by adding, “They have to face each other.”

But while Jesse didn’t give too much more away when it came to a possible Grey’s Anatomy reconciliation for Jackson and April, who Grey’s fans affectionately call “Japril,” Sarah did reveal that he’s rooting for the two to get back together.

“I’m just always rooting for them to get back together because they’re great and I can’t understand,” Sarah told E! News when asked if she wants to see Jackson and April back together. “There was stuff that made sense for them to be apart, but now it feels like that’s in the past… Japril forever!”

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been urging Jackson and April to get back together for weeks as Season 13 of the medical drama airs on ABC, taking to social media to express their feelings about the former couple who may potentially be about to get back together and finally reconcile.

“Stop fighting and get back together please… #greysanatomy it hurts,” Grey’s Anatomy fan @Omgreys11 tweeted out after seeing Japril arguing in the most recent instalment of the show, “Civil War.”

“Japril need to get back together before I have a full blown breakdown,” Grey’s Anatomy watcher @giveawayvorx added of the potential reconciliation for the former Grey’s couple added this week, and Japril super fan @jacksonandapril wrote on the 140-character site, “YOU BETTER GET JAPRIL BACK TOGETHER IM NOT PLAYING.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursday nights. “Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?” is set to air on March 16.

Do you think Jackson and April, also known as Japril, will get back together in the upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy episode “Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The People’s Choice Awards]