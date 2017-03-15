‘Deadliest Catch’ 2017 Spoilers: Sig Hansen, Captains Face New Kind Of Drama

Deadliest Catch 2017, Season 13 spoilers tease that a new kind of drama that the captains have never faced before on the Bering Sea will present itself.

Discovery’s synopsis of Deadliest Catch 2017 summarizes the biggest drama to go down in Season 13, which has to do with rising temperatures of the rough waters. It’s gone up 4 degrees, forcing the fleets to work that much harder to locate crab.

This drama doesn’t even touch on Capt. Sig Hansen’s life-threatening health crisis from last season of the show after he suffered a serious heart attach while aboard The Northwestern. The season essentially concluded with Hansen having to evaluate his life and what changes he needs to make if he wants to stay alive. Will he return to fishing for the Deadliest Catch 2017 season? More on that soon, but what did Sig have to say about the upcoming drama?

An in-depth preview published on Yahoo TV, Sig Hansen gives a glimpse of Season 13.

“The fleet is going to need to go further and deeper. Nobody is going to take away a fisherman’s way of life. I can guarantee you that this fleet will not quit. But we’re always fearful that this will be our last year.”

One captain leaving the show after Season 13 is Capt. Johnathan Hillstrand of the Time Bandit. He encounters some major obstacles when he’s held up in Seattle for boat repairs, which leaves him behind in searching for crab with the rest of the fleet.

In other drama on Deadliest Catch 2017, Capt. Jake Anderson of the Saga is burdened with the highest quota in all the fleet. His patience is tested when his crew isn’t ready to leave Dutch Harbor when he is.

Capt. Wild Bill Wichrowski is the boat owner of the new Summer Bay. Equipment failures mixed with a tougher crab season will may get him a little riled up in Season 13.

This will be Capt. Sean Dwyer’s second season on Deadliest Catch. He’ll be struggling to keep the Brenna A and keep his family legacy in business.

As for Capt. Keith Colburn, he sets out this season to make the Wizard top in the fleet and prove that he’s fully focused after having a rough year in 2016 following a divorce.

F/V Cornelia Marie will not be featured on “Deadliest Catch” Season 13 https://t.co/TyJ0KIGExz — Bore Head (@fisherynation) October 15, 2016

Don’t look for Capt. Josh Harris and his crew on the Cornelia Marie to return in 2017. Harris made the announcement on his Facebook page last October that they won’t be back on Deadliest Catch, but will still be fishing sans the cameras.

“This was not our decision, and it was not made by the owners nor the captains of the Cornelia. This was not a dispute over money, this was simply a decision made by production Discovery. They have creative control over pretty much everything that airs on Deadliest Catch, and we respect that. We are fishermen and we will be doing what we love to do this king crab season, but we will be doing it alone.”

Will Sig Hansen make cameo appearances in Season 13 or head out to sea with the rest of the fleet? It’s not revealed, but the spoilers hint that he must weigh his options after learning that another well-known fleet, the Destination, sank during fishing season. He also considers whether his profession is worth the risk when he finds out that he’ll be a grandfather.

The captains will battle the merciless seas, treacherous ice storms, and mammoth waves as they venture further out to sea and catch crab in hazardous conditions.

Deadliest Catch 2017, Season 13, premieres Tuesday, April 11 on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m., ET / 6 p.m., PT.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]