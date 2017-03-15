Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47? Blake Shelton’s Love Allegedly Sporting A Baby Bump

Months after pregnancy rumors surfaced, Gwen Stefani looked like she sported a baby bump while posing with Ellen DeGeneres at the Kids’ Choice Awards. Is the 47-year-old expecting her first with boyfriend Blake Shelton?

Life and Style reports that Stefani shared the baby bump photo with fans on Instagram. Posing sideways with the talk show host, fans immediately noticed a slight bulge around Stefani’s stomach.

“Definitely looks like a baby bump. If so, that’s wonderful,” a fan shared.

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

According to E! News, Stefani was at the event with her three sons. When Little Mix (Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock) took the stage, the camera panned to Stefani and her boys, who looked to have enjoyed the performance. Shelton was not present at the awards ceremony, which he hosted last year.

The No Doubt alum already has three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3. Stefani has been dating Shelton ever since her divorce in 2015 and it looks like they are ready to take a huge step in their heated romance. While fans expected the couple to wed first, an insider revealed that children are their top priority.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” a source explained. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The source added that Shelton and Stefani tried in vitro fertilization but it didn’t work. After the failed attempt, Gwen Stefani decided to back to the natural way. If the new photo really shows a baby bump, then Stefani’s decision actually worked.

@kuukuuharajuku @nickelodeon #kidschoiceawards2017 @itsjeremyscott @officialdanilohair @gregoryarlt @marielwashere ????☘️????????????????????????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

The two have not commented on the baby rumors. They are currently in the middle of the new season of The Voice and couldn’t be happier. In fact, the flirting is at an all-time high on the set of The Voice and they appear more in love than ever before. Whether or not this means that a baby is on the way is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, it’s clear that Shelton and Stefani have something special. While the country crooner wasn’t able to see Stefani on Valentine’s Day, Radio reports that he took her sons on a special helicopter ride on the big day.

Back in December, Shelton opened up about his helicopter dates with Stefani in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “We do, we do. We actually, we use that thing a lot. It gets a lot more use than you would think,” he stated. “In order to fly it, you need to be drinking, I think. In order to able to settle in and really be, you know, enjoying it you gotta have some drinks. And you shouldn’t be flying… everybody knows you shouldn’t be drinking and flying.”

????Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT

While their romance is better than ever, the competition is heating up on The Voice. According to Daily Mail, Stefani was shattered on the latest episode after Shelton stole another contestant out from under her.

When Valerie Ponzio took the stage to perform her rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” all four coaches turned around. The coaches were clearly impressed with Ponzio’s vocals, but she eventually picked Shelton.

“I was a little bit heartbroken,” Stefani said after losing out.

The evening didn’t get any better for Stefani. The singer lost time and time again to the other coaches until she landed Sammie Zonana, who sang “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande.

“You’re going to have a lot of fun I promise you,” Shelton told her after she picked Stefani.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will have a baby of their own? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]