‘One Piece’ Manga 859: Capone Sneaks Luffy And The Straw Hats Into Wedding

Chapter 859 of immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece puts the story at the edge of what promises to be an epic confrontation. While danger lurks at every corner, Straw Hats captain, Luffy D. Monkey, has help from the unlikeliest of allies.

[Warning: One Piece manga Chapter 858 spoilers and Chapter 859 speculations ahead]

Chapter 858 of One Piece was quite decisive for Luffy and the Straw Hats pirates. Having finally reunited, the team met at Capone ‘Gang’ Bege’s headquarters. The Fire Tank Pirates greeted Straw Hats pirates. Moreover, since Capone is a stickler for etiquette and appearance, every member of Luffy’s gang had to thoroughly bathe and appear presentable. Fortunately, having been involved in rather messy situations, every last person was in dire need of a proper scrubbing. Additionally, while in the washroom, Luffy and Brook helped themselves to cold and rejuvenating milk inside one of the refrigerators, and became refreshed. Surprisingly, the milk even repaired Brook’s cracked skull and Luffy’s broken tooth.

In the ladies washroom, Lola’s twin sister, Lady Chiffon, revealed why the former was loathed by Big Mom. Lola turned down marriage with the prince of the giants, and ran away. Moreover, Big Mom attempted to marry off Chiffon in place of Lola. However, that plan was foiled, and the relations with the giants deteriorated further. Essentially, Chiffon revealed her bitter past that was filled with beatings and insults for looking exactly like Lola.

Given Chiffon’s hatred against Big Mom, she could prove to be a valuable ally to Luffy. Her bitter past will ensure she will help those trying to kill Big Mom. However, the presence of Brulee could prove to be troublesome. If she escapes, Brulee could easily alert Big Mom. Moreover, she could escape into her Magical Mirror World and would be uncatchable. If that’s not all, the Straw Hats would lose access to one of the best transport and travel techniques, which earlier granted them access to anywhere on the Whole Cake Island as well as within Whole Cake Chateau.

Chapter 858 of manga One Piece also revealed that the evil scientist, Caesar Clown, was among Capone’s entourage. The criminal had managed to secure Caesar’s heart, and was using it to order him around. The scientist claims he can whip up powerful incendiary devices. His abilities would certainly come in handy during the assault on Big Mom.

The most critical aspect before the attack will be able to gain entry into the Whole Cake Chateau, without setting off any alarms, alerting any of Big Mom’s ministers or members of the Chess Barbarian Army. The task certainly won’t be easy. However, given the fact that Big Mom appointed Capone to secure the wedding venue, the Fire Tank pirates could easily sneak in Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats pirates. It is quite likely they would enter the venue in disguise.

In the previous chapter, Luffy vented his anger at Capone for hurting Pekoms. Surprisingly, the crime boss didn’t lash out at Luffy. It is clear that Capone is focused on killing Big Mom, and he won’t let such petty differences affect his state of mind as well as his game plan. Capone clearly mentioned that he has a great plan all cooked up. But he did not shed any light on the same. Chapter 859 of manga One Piece might contain intricate details about one of the greatest attacks in One Piece.

Given the enormity of the wedding, Charlotte Linlin has invited many underworld crime bosses and bad guys, who in turn, have brought their henchmen with them. Hence the wedding venue would undoubtedly be packed with a lot of dangers. Taking on Big Mom amidst such a crowd would be akin to suicide, and it is obvious Capone realizes it. Hence stealth is of the essence.

Unfortunately, Luffy is known for his flamboyant and “all guns blazing” attack style. Keeping the Straw Hats captain subdued and quiet would be critical for the attack on Big Mom to go successfully and that too with the least amount of collateral damage. Chapter 859 of One Piece manga is expected to be released without a break this week. Hopefully mangaka Eiichiro Oda reveals what the Fire Tank Pirates leader plans to do, in the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

[Featured Image by Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Manga/Shueisha]