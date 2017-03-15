Angelina Jolie Reportedly Making Her Kids Choose Between Her And Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six kids might have to choose who to live with as their parents’ custody battle continues in court. The couple’s divorce has taken some nasty turns in recent months, and Yahoo reports that Jolie now wants to the kids to decide for themselves where they want to live.

“Ange wants the kids to each decide… who they live with,” a source explained. “The situation with the kids isn’t playing out as smoothly as either would like… The problem is that each kid is speaking up from where they want to live and not live.”

Jolie is reportedly planning on moving to the UK with all six of her kids – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Pitt, on the other hand, has no plans on relocating from Los Angeles and doesn’t want to see his children living in the UK for most of the year.

As far as the kids are concerned, some of them want to stay with Jolie while others can’t wait to live with Pitt. Maddox, the couple’s oldest adopted son, shares a close bond with his mother while their first biological child, Shiloh, prefers Pitt’s company.

“When they’re apart she’s constantly texting and calling him,” an insider stated.

Of course, the children also share a close bond with each other, which only makes everything more complicated. In fact, Zahara and Shiloh are very close with one another but unlike Shiloh, Zahara wants to live with Jolie.

According to International Business Times, Jolie has physical custody of the children until the custody battle is sorted out in court. It isn’t clear how the custody arrangement will shake out, but letting the kids decide might not be a bad idea, especially considering how Jolie has been reportedly trying to keep Pitt away.

Angelina Jolie recently took the children to the premiere of her new movie, First They Killed My Father, in Cambodia. While Jolie led the kids through LAX, a source told Hollywood Life that their happy mood was because Pitt had apologized to them earlier in the week.

“The boys had to do some forgiving and Brad did a lot of apologizing for them all to get to a healthier place,” the insider stated. “They are all spending more time together and things are beginning to get back to normal.”

While the family appeared to have a good time during their trip – which included a shopping day in London – Life & Style reports that Jolie sabotaged Pitt’s friendship with George Clooney when they were married.

A source revealed that Jolie had problems with Clooney’s wife, Amal, and didn’t want Pitt hanging around with the couple. Amal was never rude to Jolie, but the actress was jealous at Amal’s accomplishments and worried about Pitt getting too close.

Jolie’s controlling ways eventually drove a wedge between Pitt and Clooney and their friendship suffered. After the divorce, it took a while before Pitt and Clooney got back together. In the end, Pitt apologized and Clooney admitted that it must have been tough living under Jolie’s watchful eye.

Pitt hasn’t said anything about the divorce in months. Jolie, however, gave her first post-split interview with BBC News while promoting her film in Cambodia. In the emotional interview, Jolie admitted that the divorce was hard on the family. For Pitt, Jolie’s comments didn’t feel genuine.

In fact, the Allied star allegedly told friends that he thought Jolie was putting on an act. Pitt believes his ex-wife did the interview to swing public opinion back in her favor and put the blame back on Pitt. Neither party has addressed the rumors surrounding their divorce.

[Featured Image by Heng Sinith/AP Images]